2023-24 NewsTribune Wrestling All Area

Princeton’s Cade Odell gets behind Roxana’s James Herring in the 285 pound Class 1A third-place at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

A look at the top wrestlers in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season, including wrestlers from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall, Mendota and Princeton.

Preston Arkels (Mike Vaughn)

Preston Arkels, Princeton, sr.: Arkels was a Class 1A Sandwich Regional champion at 157 pounds and finished 29-13 with 17 pins. He placed fourth at the LeRoy tournament and finished fifth at the Plano tournament.

Ace Christiansen

Ace Christiansen, Princeton, jr.: The 2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Wrestler of the Year had an area-best 39 wins and placed an area-best third at the Class 1A state tournament at 138. He recorded a team-high 93 takedowns. Christiansen won the Central Dewitt Tournament and placed second at regionals and sectionals.

Garrett Connelly

Garrett Connelly, St. Bede, jr.: Connelly went 29-18 at 175. He had 33 takedowns and 24 pins. Connelly placed third at the Class 1A Sandwich Regional.

Kiely Domyancich

Kiely Domyancich, La Salle-Peru, so.: Domyancich went undefeated through the regular season and finished 22-2. She won the 105-pound title at the Erie Regional and fell one win shy of a state berth at the Geneseo Sectional.

Casey Etheridge

Casey Etheridge, Princeton, so.: Etheridge won a Class 1A Sandwich Regional title and placed fourth at sectionals to advance to state at 165 pounds. He finished 32-11, won the LeRoy tournament and placed third at the Plano and Central Dewitt tournaments.

Izzy Gibson

Izzy Gibson, Princeton, so.: The 2023-24 NewsTribune Girls Wrestler of the Year made school history as the first Princeton wrestler to qualify for the girls state tournament. She finished 21-7, placed second at regionals and fourth at sectionals at 140 pounds to qualify for state, where she went 1-2.

Grady Gillan

Grady Gillan, St. Bede, jr.: Gillan went 17-10 with 11 pins. He won the Class 1A Sandwich Regional title at 190 pounds.

Bailey Herr (Photo provided by PCHS)

Bailey Herr, Putnam County-Hall, jr.: Herr qualified for the state tournament for the second year in a row, this time at 190 pounds. She placed second at the Erie Regional and finished the season with at 15-11 record.

Ian Morris

Ian Morris, Princeton, jr.: Morris went 22-16 and won the 215-pound title at the Class 1A Sandwich Regional to advance to sectionals.

Cade Odell

Cade Odell, Princeton, jr.: The Tigers’ heavyweight went 32-4 in only his second season wrestling. He won the Central Dewitt and LeRoy tournaments and placed second at the Princeton Invite. Odell won a Class 1A regional, placed second at sectionals and finished fourth at state.

Logan Pineda

Logan Pineda, St. Bede, jr.: Pineda went 34-10 to lead the team in wins. He finished with 21 pins and 55 takedowns. He placed second at the Seneca Invite. Pineda placed second at the Class 1A Sandwich Regional.

Hunter Savage

Hunter Savage, St. Bede, sr.: Savage had a strong end to his career with a 33-16 record at 132 pounds. Savage, who had 14 pins, won the Class 1A Sandwich Regional.

Angil Serrano

Angil Serrano, Mendota, jr.: The Trojans’ heavyweight finished 18-10. He was runner-up at the Class 1A Sandwich Regional to advance to sectionals.

Augustus Swanson

Augustus Swanson, Princeton, so.: Swanson finished 35-3 with only one loss during the regular season. He won the Plano, Central Dewitt and LeRoy tournaments. In the postseason, Swanson won regional and sectional titles and placed fifth at the Class 1A state tournament at 106 pounds.