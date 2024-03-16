L-P softball, St. Bede baseball win big in nonconference play: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 22, Morton 4 (4 inn.): The Cavaliers had 14 hits and capitalized on eight errors to roll to a nonconference victory Saturday in La Salle.

Taylor Vescogni was 3 for 4 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run, Karmen Piano was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, Ava Lambert went 2 for 4 with a double and four runs, Callie Mertes was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Addie Duttlinger was 1 for 3 and scored four runs.

Vescogni earned the win, as she allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings for L-P (2-1).

St. Bede 9, Newark 7: Reagan Stoudt was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs to help the Bruins earn a nonconference victory in Newark.

Maddy Dalton went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (3-0), while Maci Kelly was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Ella Hermes was the winning pitcher as she allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out 13 and walking three in five innings. Stoudt picked up the save with two innings of relief.

Princeton 7, Dixon 2: Avah Oertel went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Dixon.

Oertel also earned the win in the circle, as she allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight and walking none in a complete game.

Ellie Harp was 2 for 3 with two runs for Princeton (2-0), while Caroline Keutzer and Samantha Woolley each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Bureau Valley 2, Putnam County 1: Emma Stabler was 1 for 2 with a run as the Storm edged the Panthers in a nonconference game in Manlius.

Carly Reglin was the winning pitcher. She gave up an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Kylee Moore doubled to drive in the only run for the Panthers (2-1).

BASEBALL

St. Bede 18, Newark 1 (4 inn.): Gus Burr was 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs and three runs as the Bruins cruised to a nonconference win in Newark.

Carson Riva doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice, while Nathan Husser and Luke Tunnell had two RBIs each for the Bruins, who scored eight runs in the third inning and six in the fourth.

Husser earned the win on the mound as he three three shutout innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

La Salle-Peru 13, Pekin 8: Brendan Boudreau was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs to lead the Cavaliers to a victory in the IVC tournament.

Seth Adams went 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs for L-P (3-1), while Brady Romagnoli was 1 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.

Brady Backets earned the win in relief, allowing four earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Dixon 6, Princeton 1: Ace Christiansen tripled and scored a run in the first inning as the Tigers lost their season opener in a nonconference game in Dixon.

Jordan Reinhardt had the only other hit for Princeton.

Delavan 10, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): Traxton Mattingly had a double for the Panthers’ only hit in a nonconference loss in Delavan.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Byron: Bureau Valley won four events and had 16 top three finishes to win the five-team Byron Indoor Classic.

The Storm scored 141 points, while Lena-Winslow was second with 115.

Connie Gibson led the Storm as she won the long jump with a leap of 4.62 meters and placed second in the 200-meter dash in 29.06 seconds.

She also helped the 4x200 relay to victory in 1:55.53 along with Kate Salisbury, Taylor Neuhalfen and McKinley Canady.

Lynzie Cady, Emma Mussche, Canady and Salisbury won the 4x400 relay in 4:37.13, while Maddie Wetzel took the 1,600 in 6:14.99.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Monmouth: Princeton had three top five finishes at Galesburg’s Silver Streak Last Chance Invite held at Monmouth College.

For the Princeton girls, Camryn Driscoll placed third in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.01, while Morgan Foes finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 11.81 meters.

The Tigresses placed 16th among the 26 teams.

Andrew Peacock led the Princeton boys with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 3.34 meters. The Tigers were 23rd among 27 teams.

GIRLS SOCCER

Orion 4, Mendota 1: The Trojans dropped their season opener in Mendota.

Metamora 7, Princeton 0: The Tigresses were shut out in Princeton.

Pekin 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were blanked in Pekin.