Earlville, Bureau Valley advance in regionals: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 70, Mooseheart 52: Ryan Browder scored 24 points and had three assists Monday as the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders beat the No. 13 Red Ramblers in a Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional quarterfinal in Earlville.

Adam Waite scored 14 points, Griffin Cook had 13 points, nine assists and six steals, and Easton Fruit contributed 10 points for Earlville (27-4), which advances to play Yorkville Christian (14-17) in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Mustangs advanced with a 101-88 win over No. 12 Gardner-South Wilmington on Monday.

Bureau Valley 59, Erie-Prophetstown 51: The No. 5-seeded Storm beat the No. 12 Panthers in a Class 2A Prophetstown Regional quarterfinal in Manlius.

Bureau Valley (16-16) advances to play No. 4 Princeton (14-15) in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Galva 57, St. Bede 50: Halden Hueneburg scored 16 points as the No. 10-seeded Bruins saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 9 Wildcats in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional quarterfinal in Galva.

Logan Potthoff contributed 14 points for St. Bede (11-21).

Wethersfield 63, LaMoille 48: Tyler Billhorn had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds as the No. 11-seeded Lions came up short against the No. 6 Flying Geese in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional quarterfinal in Kewanee.

Brayden Klein scored 17 points and had four assists for LaMoille (7-23), while Josh Martin contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

Abingdon-Avon 47, Putnam County 34: The No. 14-seeded Panthers suffered a season-ending loss to the No. 3 Tornadoes in a Class 1A ROWVA Regional quarterfinal in Abingdon.

The Panthers finish 7-25.

Fulton 72, DePue 25: The No. 12-seeded Little Giants lost to the No. 3 Steamers in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional quarterfinal in Fulton.

DePue finishes 7-22.

Peoria Heights 65, Henry-Senachwine 37: The No. 13-seeded Mallards fell to the No. 4 Patriots in a Class 1A Brimfield Regional quarterfinal in Peoria Heights.

Henry finishes 10-18.