St. Bede boys basketball wins in double OT: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 67, Henry-Senachwine 64 (2 OT): Alex Ankiewicz scored 21 points Friday as the Bruins pulled out a Tri-County Conference victory in double overtime in Peru.

Halden Hueneburg had 12 points for St. Bede, while Kaden Newman added 11 points.

Princeton 66, Newman 65: Daniel Sousa poured in 27 points as the Tigers edged the Comets in a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.

Korte Lawson had 14 points for Princeton, while Jordan Reinhardt and Tyson Phillips each contributed 10 points.

Fieldcrest 64, Tremont 52: Brady Ruestman scored 14 points as the Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Tremont.

Jordan Heider and Connor Reichman each had 10 points for Fieldcrest (26-1).

Bureau Valley 62, Mendota 43: Corban Chhim poured in 30 points to lead the Storm to a senior night win over the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference East Division play in Manlius.

Landon Hulsing added 12 points for the Storm, who led 31-21 at the half.

Izaiah Nanez had 12 points for Mendota and Cale Strouss added 10.

IMSA 56, LaMoille 49: Tyler Billhorn had a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Lions fell in a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille.

Brayden Klein contributed 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for LaMoille.

Kewanee 72, Hall 39: The Red Devils fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.