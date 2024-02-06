February 05, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThe SceneLocal EventsNewsletterStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

L-P girls basketball earns nonconference win: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Fieldcrest girls, Earlville boys win conference games

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 36, Prairie Central 26: Kaylee Abens and Addie Duttlinger scored nine points each Monday as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory in Fairbury.

Bailey Pode grabbed 11 rebounds for L-P.

Fieldcrest 65, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 41: Kaitlin White poured in 32 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Macy Gochanour added 15 points for Fieldcrest (21-8).

IVC 50, Hall 46: McKenna Christiansen scored a career-high 29 points as the Red Devils fell on senior night in Spring Valley.

Ella Sterling contributed 12 points for Hall.

Newman 58, Mendota 22: Ella Coss had eight points, five steals and three rebounds as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Ella Martin added eight points, three steals and three rebounds for Mendota.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 62, DePue 32: Griffin Cook had 16 points, eight assists and five steals to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Adam Waite scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Earlville (24-2), while Trenton Fruit contributed 14 points.

Newman 74, Putnam County 48: Owen Saepharn scored 18 points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Orlando Harris added nine points for Putnam County.

Stark County 64, Henry-Senachwine 56 (2OT): The Mallards lost a nonconference game in double-overtime in Henry.

BOYS SWIMMING

At Byron: The La Salle-Peru co-op finished second in a three-team meet. Byron won with 258 points, edging the Cavaliers by one. Morrison was third with 123.

Brian Lowery, Chris Lowery and Jonathan Neu each won a pair of individual events.

Brian Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.15) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.1), Chris Lowery claimed the 50 freestyle (24.62) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.45) and Neu took first in the 100 freestyle (51.49) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.77).

Neu, Chris and Brian Lowery and Vince Wargo won the 200 medley relay (1:54.37), while Neu, Chris Lowery, Caleb Strand and Tucker Ditchfield won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.32).