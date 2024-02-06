L-P girls basketball earns nonconference win: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 36, Prairie Central 26: Kaylee Abens and Addie Duttlinger scored nine points each Monday as the Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory in Fairbury.

Bailey Pode grabbed 11 rebounds for L-P.

Fieldcrest 65, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 41: Kaitlin White poured in 32 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Macy Gochanour added 15 points for Fieldcrest (21-8).

IVC 50, Hall 46: McKenna Christiansen scored a career-high 29 points as the Red Devils fell on senior night in Spring Valley.

Ella Sterling contributed 12 points for Hall.

Newman 58, Mendota 22: Ella Coss had eight points, five steals and three rebounds as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Ella Martin added eight points, three steals and three rebounds for Mendota.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 62, DePue 32: Griffin Cook had 16 points, eight assists and five steals to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Adam Waite scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Earlville (24-2), while Trenton Fruit contributed 14 points.

Newman 74, Putnam County 48: Owen Saepharn scored 18 points as the Panthers lost a nonconference game in Granville.

Orlando Harris added nine points for Putnam County.

Stark County 64, Henry-Senachwine 56 (2OT): The Mallards lost a nonconference game in double-overtime in Henry.

BOYS SWIMMING

At Byron: The La Salle-Peru co-op finished second in a three-team meet. Byron won with 258 points, edging the Cavaliers by one. Morrison was third with 123.

Brian Lowery, Chris Lowery and Jonathan Neu each won a pair of individual events.

Brian Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.15) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.1), Chris Lowery claimed the 50 freestyle (24.62) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.45) and Neu took first in the 100 freestyle (51.49) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.77).

Neu, Chris and Brian Lowery and Vince Wargo won the 200 medley relay (1:54.37), while Neu, Chris Lowery, Caleb Strand and Tucker Ditchfield won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.32).