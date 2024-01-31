Seth Adams scores 30 as L-P beats Morris: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 60, Morris 45: Seth Adams poured in 30 points to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory Tuesday in La Salle.

Fieldcrest 62, Ridgeview 28: Brady Ruestman scored 14 points to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Colfax.

Jozia Johnson had 11 points for Fieldcrest (21-1), while Dallas Cook, Connor Reichman and Ed Lorton contributed nine points each.

Earlville 60, Newark 45: Ryan Browder had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the No. 2-seeded Red Raiders to a victory over the No. 7 Norsemen in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Somonauk.

Griffin Cook had 16 points eight rebounds and four assists, and Adam Waite contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Earlville (22-1), which advances to play No. 3 Hinckley-Big Rock in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kewanee 62, Hall 52: The Red Devils dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Newman 66, Mendota 60: Izaiah Nanez scored 20 points as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Cale Strouss added 12 points for Mendota.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 41, Geneseo 39: Addie Duttlinger scored 14 points as the Cavaliers edged the Maple Leafs in a nonconference game in Geneseo.

Bailey Pode scored 10 points for L-P, while Elli Sines added eight points.

Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 49, Galva 27: Kaitlyn Anderson had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Galva.

Dapheney Kessling and Rachel Eckert added nine points each for Henry.

BOYS SWIMMING

Morris 98, La Salle-Peru co-op 76: Jonathan Neu won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the Cavaliers lost a dual in Morris.

Neu won the 50-meter freestyle (26.32 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (59.24).

He swam with Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery and Tucker Ditchfield to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:07.03) and teamed with Vince Wargo, Caleb Strand and Brian Lowery to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.01).

Chris Lowery, Wargo, Strand and Ditchfield won the 400 freestyle relay (4:27.11).

Other winners for L-P were Brian Lowery in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.9), Ditchfield in the 400 freestyle (4:53.04) and Chris Lowery in the 100 backstroke (1:10.02).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Kishwaukee 78, IVCC 71: The Eagles trimmed a 17-point deficit down to three with less than two minutes remaining but couldn’t complete the comeback in an Arrowhead Conference loss in Malta.

Wade Sims scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Kamarr Evans had 15 points, four assists and three steals, Roderick Watson-Pearcey had 13 points, and Qu’ama Hobbs added 11 points for IVCC (9-12, 3-1 Arrowhead).