La Salle-Peru co-op swimmer Sam Nauman, of Henry-Senachwine, is the 2023 NewsTribune Girls Swimmer of the Year. She won all but five races she competed in, set the program record in the 100-yard backstroke and qualified for state in the 100 backstroke. (Scott Anderson)

When Sam Nauman joined the La Salle-Peru co-op girls swimming team this fall as a freshman, she didn’t know what it was going to be like.

She grew up swimming with the Illinois Valley YMCA Dolphins, but there are differences between club and high school swimming.

And she was the first girl from Henry-Senachwine to join the co-op.

Despite the unknowns, it was a successful first season of high school swimming for Nauman.

“It was a different feel than club team,” Nauman said. “It was a much closer team aspect to it. I think I had a really great season. I think the whole team had a great season. I loved every minute of it.”

Nauman won all but five races she swam this fall, broke the program record in the 100-yard backstroke multiple times, won the 100 backstroke at the Normal Community Sectional to qualify for state and was named team MVP.

“She focuses on what she’s going to do and that leads to success. I think that’s what sets her apart is her focus both at practice and at meets. She just wants to continually get better.” — Rob McNally, La Salle-Peru co-op swim coach

For all she accomplished this season, Nauman is the 2023 NewsTribune Girls Swimmer of the Year.

“I said at the beginning of the the season that I had a pretty standout freshman class, and I was right. They all did really well,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “The fact she stood out against the rest of her class is laudable in itself. She was given the team MVP honor, and she was very deserving of it. It was an easy choice to make with her.”

One of the differences between club and high school swimming is the number of distance events. In high school, the only long race is the 500 freestyle.

“I really love distance events, and high school is more of a sprint season,” Nauman said. “When I found out there wasn’t a ton of distance events, I was a little worried about that, but coach Rob helped me get better at my sprints and helped me start to like it more.”

Although she enjoys distance races, Nauman found plenty of success in the 100 backstroke.

La Salle-Peru Co-op swimmer Sam Nauman of Henry, is the 2023 NewsTribune girls swimmer of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at the Illinois Valley YMCA in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The backstroke became her favorite stroke around age 12.

“I did really well at Y state one year and had a really good Y season, and it just kind of clicked,” Nauman said. “I’ve always liked it from then on. It just comes natural. It just kind of works.”

Nauman broke L-P’s 100 backstroke record Oct. 10 against Sterling with a time of 1:01.65, besting the old mark of 1:01.81 set by Ashley Heagy in 2018.

Nauman broke the record again Oct. 24 and for a third time during the sectional meet Nov. 4 with a time of 59.84 seconds.

“She’s built for the backstroke,” McNally said. “The backstroke is a long-axis stroke. You want to maintain a straight body line, and she’s really good at that. She’s a really talented backstroker with really good form and the will to get better.”

Nauman works on her swimming year-round. She’ll swim with the Dolphins all winter and summer, practicing five days per week, until high school season starts again in August.

“She has the will to win,” McNally said. “She doesn’t focus too much on what her competition is doing. She focuses on what she’s going to do, and that leads to success. I think that’s what sets her apart is her focus both at practice and at meets. She just wants to continually get better.”

Nauman is chasing big goals, but the motivation to get better simply comes down to passion for the sport.

“I truly just love it,” Nauman said. “I’ve loved it since I started. My teammates help too. We’re always supporting one another.”

After finishing 28th at state in the 100 backstroke in 59.88 seconds, Nauman has her sights set on returning to state – in individual events and relays – and breaking more L-P records, including the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, during the next three years.

L-P Co-op swimmer Sam Nauman and Sterling's Payton Purdy compete in the 200 yard medley relay during a swimming meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

“I definitely want to go back [to state],” Nauman said. “It was so fun. The energy in the room was crazy. It’s hard to describe. The pool was awesome.

“I think knowing what I’m walking into when I go back will help me. I know what the blocks were like and what the walls are like. I think that will help.”

McNally said Nauman has a lot of potential in the next three seasons.

“Her attitude makes coaching her really, really enjoyable,” McNally said. “It also makes me look forward to the next three years. I honestly believe her upside will get her a lot farther than 28th place in the state. It’s one class in Illinois, so that means she’s the 28th-fastest backstroker in the state as a freshman, and I still believe she has a ways to go yet. I believe she will have the right attitude and the right focus to have the success she is capable of having.”