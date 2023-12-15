December 14, 2023
L-P bowling sweeps St. Bede: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

L-P girls basketball tops Mendota

By Kevin Chlum
L-P's Olivia Weber is the NewsTribune's 2023 girls bowler of the year at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Peru.

Olivia Weber (Scott Anderson)

COED BOWLING

At Peru: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams defeated St. Bede at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl on Thursday.

In the boys match, Zach Quick rolled a 622 series to help the Cavaliers to a 3,271-2,682 victory, while Aaron Siebert bowled a 580 series and Grady Sandor added a 540 series.

Dominic Fonderoli led the Bruins with a 618 series.

Olivia Weber rolled a 679 series, including a 279 high game, to help the Cavs to a 3,572-2,740 victory in the girls match.

Kamryn Oscepinski bowled a 599 series for L-P, while Anna Ricci contributed a 596 series.

Maddy Fabish had a 614 series to pace St. Bede, while Aubree Acuncius added a 583 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 59, Mendota 14: Addie Duttlinger scored 14 points as the Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Jasnie Garman, Elli Sines and Brie Ruppert contributed nine points each for L-P.

Hall 46, Kewanee 41: McKenna Christiansen and Ella Sterling scored 16 points each to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Hall improves to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the TRC East.

Annawan 55, Bureau Valley 33: Taylor Neuhalfen scored 12 points as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Kate Stoller finished with nine points for BV.

WRESTLING

Kaneland 69, La Salle-Peru 12: The Cavaliers suffered an Interstate 8 Conference loss in Maple Park.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DuPage 89, IVCC 78: The Eagles dropped a nonconference game in Glen Ellyn.