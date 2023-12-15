L-P bowling sweeps St. Bede: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

COED BOWLING

At Peru: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams defeated St. Bede at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl on Thursday.

In the boys match, Zach Quick rolled a 622 series to help the Cavaliers to a 3,271-2,682 victory, while Aaron Siebert bowled a 580 series and Grady Sandor added a 540 series.

Dominic Fonderoli led the Bruins with a 618 series.

Olivia Weber rolled a 679 series, including a 279 high game, to help the Cavs to a 3,572-2,740 victory in the girls match.

Kamryn Oscepinski bowled a 599 series for L-P, while Anna Ricci contributed a 596 series.

Maddy Fabish had a 614 series to pace St. Bede, while Aubree Acuncius added a 583 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 59, Mendota 14: Addie Duttlinger scored 14 points as the Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Jasnie Garman, Elli Sines and Brie Ruppert contributed nine points each for L-P.

Hall 46, Kewanee 41: McKenna Christiansen and Ella Sterling scored 16 points each to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Hall improves to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the TRC East.

Annawan 55, Bureau Valley 33: Taylor Neuhalfen scored 12 points as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Kate Stoller finished with nine points for BV.

WRESTLING

Kaneland 69, La Salle-Peru 12: The Cavaliers suffered an Interstate 8 Conference loss in Maple Park.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DuPage 89, IVCC 78: The Eagles dropped a nonconference game in Glen Ellyn.