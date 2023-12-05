St. Bede tops Putnam County: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 51, Putnam County 44: Ella Hermes scored 14 points Monday to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Ali Bosnich had 13 points for St. Bede, while Ashlyn Ehm contributed nine points.

Ava Hatton scored 24 points for the Panthers, while Maggie Richetta had 14 points.

Hall 58, Mendota 25: The Red Devils scored 27 points in the first quarter en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

LeRoy 59, Fieldcrest 48: Macy Gochanour scored 20 points as the Knights lost their Heart of Illinois Conference opener in LeRoy.

Roanoke-Benson 47, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 33: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.

BOYS BASKETBALL

At Spring Valley: Princeton rolled to a 70-48 victory over Putnam County on the second day of the Colmone Classic at Hall.

Noah LaPorte scored 30 points to lead the Tigers, while Jordan Reinhardt had 22 points. Orlando Harris scored 20 points to pace the Panthers.

Princeton finishes 1-1 in the Gray Pool, while Putnam County wraps up pool play against Fieldcrest at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Also Monday, Marquette beat Bureau Valley 62-53 and Rock Falls topped St. Bede 80-50.

Corban Chhim scored 24 points for the Storm. Mason Ross led the Bruins with 15 points.

Bureau Valley finished 0-2 in the Black Pool and will face the third-place finisher in the Gray Pool at 5 p.m. Thursday, while St. Bede finished 0-2 in the Red Pool and will play the third-place finisher in the White Pool at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Henry-Senachwine 42, LaMoille 29: The Mallards earned a nonconference win in LaMoille.

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,515, Geneseo 3,507: Kooper Novak rolled a 664 series with a 266 high game as the Trojans edged the Maple Leafs by eight pins at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

Landon Bauer bowled a 643 series for undefeated Mendota, whole Paxton Bauer added a 569 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

St. Bede 2,671, Morton 2,252: Maddy Fabish rolled a 594 series, including a 234 high game, to lead the Bruins to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Aubree Acuncius had a 524 series for St. Bede, while Breanna Martinez added a 462 series.