NewsTribune girls bowling preview capsules for the 2023-24 season

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Jim McCabe

Top returning bowlers: Olivia Weber, sr.; Makenzie Hamilton, sr.; Anna Ricci, jr.; Camryn Perra, jr.; Kamryn Oscepinski, so.

Top newcomers: Victoria Campbell, so.; Kaitlyn Miller, fr.; Leah Ricci, fr.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers return three starters from a team that placed sixth in the state tournament last season for the second year in a row. Weber was the NewsTribune Girls Bowler of the Year last year and as a freshman. Last season, she had an area-best 190 average, won a regional, placed second at the sectional and finished 24th at state, while Hamilton had a 186 average. Anna Ricci had a 170 average. “[Weber and Hamilton] are who the rest of the team looks to for guidance and support,” McCabe said. “Anna Ricci stays consistent.” Campbell has worked on her game and is competing for a starting spot, while freshmen Miller and Leah Ricci are expected to fill the Nos. 5 and 6 spots. “Kaitlyn is a fierce competitor and will most definitely bring strength to that fifth and sixth position,” McCabe said. “Leah Ricci has a smooth approach and is developing great ball control. She will also firm up the fifth and sixth spots.” After back-to-back state appearances, the Cavs are looking for the top prize. “The goals and expectations we have for the team is first and foremost that we are one team all working together to get to the ultimate goal of a state championship,” McCabe said. “The team knows they have their work cut out for them, but we have all had discussions and approach this season like others. Look at the end goal, then work it backwards and take it one frame, one game, one meet, one tournament at a time. The team has set a goal of staying within themselves, working the problem or issue and keep moving forward. They all understand you can’t change the past, you can only change the future.”

St. Bede

Coach: Buck Emmerling

Top returning bowlers: Aubree Acuncius, sr.; Kylie Hill, sr.; Anna Rudenko, sr.; Breanna Martinez, so.; Maddy Fabish, so.; Katelyn Harth, sr.

Top newcomers: Amy Tran, sr.; Eden Galvan, fr.

Worth noting: The Bruins return four bowlers who helped them reach a sectional as a team, led by Acuncius. The senior was second in the area with a 187 average last season. “She placed in the top three individuals in several tournaments last year,” Emmerling said. “She missed the cut for state by six pins the last two years. She is working hard on her game and has gained some needed strength.” Fabish (161 average last year), Hill (138) and Martinez (117) also competed in the regional last winter. “As a team, we qualified for sectionals last year, and we are working toward achieving that goal again this year,” Emmerling said. “I believe that all of the girls on this team will improve their averages, become better bowlers and help our team reach its goals and in doing so, help them achieve their individual goals.”

Hall-Putnam County

Coach: Nate Diaz

Top returning bowlers: Laela Shevokas, jr.; Payton Miller, so.; Ava Diaz, jr.

Top newcomers: Kaitlyn Sears, fr.

Worth noting: In his first season as coach, Diaz – a Hall graduate – has a roster that returns three bowlers who competed in the regional last season in Shevokas, Miller and Diaz. Sears rounds out the roster.

Mendota

Coach: Matthew Bauer

Top returning bowlers: Lauren Holland, jr.; Brisa Nunez, jr.

Top newcomers: Madison Sproston, jr.; Kayla Hernandez, jr.

Worth noting: The Trojans have low numbers with only four on the roster after losing several bowlers to graduation. Holland is the Trojans’ most experienced bowler and qualified for sectionals as an individual as a freshman. “Her average right now is 162, but we believe she should be getting up to a 170-plus average once she gets in more games,” Bauer said. Nunez competed in most of Mendota’s meets last season and has already “shown great improvements to her game.” Sproston and Hernandez are new to the team. “We hope to get everyone’s game improved and come away with some great individual achievements by the end of the season,” Bauer said.