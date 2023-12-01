NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: LaMoille’s Tyler Billhorn

LaMoille junior Tyler Billhorn had a strong start to the season at the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.

Billhorn averaged 21.3 points per game. He scored 29 points against West Carroll and had 24 points, 14 rebounds and four steals against Hiawatha in the fifth-place game.

“Tyler played his tail off all week,” LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst said. “No matter what the score or situation in the game, he kept hunting his shot, continued to move without the ball and refused to back down. He was also big for us on defense with his rebounding and shot blocking. He stepped into his new role and really led us in the first week.”

For his performance, Billhorn was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Billhorn answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

I started playing in fifth grade. I got into basketball by watching my brothers play as I was growing up.

What do you like about playing basketball?

I like playing in a competitive game with my friends I grew up with and playing in a small town as a team. It is fun to play and make a name for our town.

What makes you a good basketball player?

I would say putting up hundreds and hundreds of shots in the offseason and working on my game with my teammates over the summer.

What is your favorite sports memory?

My favorite sports memory would be going undefeated with my eighth grade team.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

I could win an eating contest with pizza.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

My favorite holiday movie is Elf.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to Colorado for the views and hunting.

What is your most played song recently?

My most played song recently played song is Flex by Polo G.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

If I could get advice from any athlete, it would be Michael Jordan because of his dedication to the sport and his mindset.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

I couldn’t have done any of it without my teammates. They really stepped up, especially as freshmen when we didn’t have our upperclassmen back (from football).