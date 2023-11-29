Princeton wrestling opens with two wins: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

WRESTLING
At Morris: Princeton opened the season with a pair of dual victories Tuesday.
The Tigers defeated Reed-Custer 47-36 and topped Morris 49-29.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 35, Streator 14: The Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Henry.
Alden-Hebron 45, Earlville 32: Madyson Olson had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Hebron.
Natalie Hall added six points and six rebounds for Earlville.
BOYS BOWLING
St. Bede 3,026, Streator 2,654: Haiden Ator bowled a 607 series to lead the Bruins to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.
Dominic Fonderoli rolled a 573 series for St. Bede, while Trayger Davis contributed a 527 series.
Yorkville 3,140, La Salle-Peru 2,610: Joey Patyk rolled a 531 series as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Grady Sandor added a 473 series for L-P.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodland 49, DePue 27: The Little Giants suffered a nonconference loss in Streator, trailing 22-3 after one quarter and 34-11 at halftime.