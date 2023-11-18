Hall wins final game in Falcon-Irish tournament: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Nov. 11, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 55, Normal Community JV 49: Ella Sterling scored 16 points Friday to help the Red Devils to a victory in their final game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan.
McKenna Christiansen and Kennedy Wozniak had 13 points each for Hall (2-2), while Charlie Pellegrini added nine points.
Christiansen was named to the all-tournament team.
At Princeton: Putnam County outlasted Erie-Prophetstown 41-34 in overtime in a Gold Pool game in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Maggie Richetta scored 17 points for the Panthers, while Ava Hatton added 12 points.
Putnam County finished 3-1 in the tournament. E-P (2-1) plays host Princeton (3-0) in the tournament’s final game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn beat Mendota 36-30 in a Bronze Pool game.
Rachel Eckert drained five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Mallards, who are 1-2 entering Saturday’s game against Streator (0-3).
Laylie Denault and Grace Wasmer each scored eight points for the Trojans, who finished the tournament at 1-3.
Bureau Valley defeated Midland 42-30 in a Silver Pool game.
Kate Salisbury scored 17 points and Taylor Neuhalfen had 13 points for the Storm (2-1), who wrap up the tournament Saturday against Stark County (1-2).