L-P bowling finishes fourth in Geneseo invite: NewsTribune roundup for Nov. 11, 2023

BOYS BOWLING
At Geneseo: The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team racked up 4,344 pins on Saturday to place fourth in Geneseo’s Lee Lohman Invite.
Geneseo won with a 5,374 followed by Rock Island (4,868) and Honnonegah (4,387). Hall-Putnam County (3,972) was ninth and St. Bede (3,764) was 11th among the 12 teams.
L-P’s Aaron Siebert placed 10th individually with a 1,008 six-game series. He had the fifth highest game of the day with a 221.
Hall’s Kaiden Kenny had the eighth highest game of the day with a 202.
Mendota 3,428, Dixon 3,270: Alex Holland rolled a 633 series, including a career-high 279 game, to help the Trojans to a victory Thursday in Dixon.
Landon Bauer bowled a 628 series for Mendota (2-0), while Kooper Novak added a 570 series.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Westmont: La Salle-Peru co-op freshman Sam Nauman won her heat of the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA State Meet at the FMC Natatorium on Friday but did not advance to Saturday’s competition.
Nauman, who attends Henry-Senachwine, swam a 59.88 seconds, which is just off her school record time of 59.84 she recorded in the Normal Community Sectional.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Spoon River 83, IVCC 53: The Eagles managed to pull within 10 points in the second half but ultimately lost the nonconference game Thursday in Canton.
The Eagles fell to 1-3.