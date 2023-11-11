November 11, 2023
L-P bowling finishes fourth in Geneseo invite: NewsTribune roundup for Nov. 11, 2023

L-P co-op’s Sam Nauman competes at state swimming

By Kevin Chlum
BOYS BOWLING

At Geneseo: The La Salle-Peru boys bowling team racked up 4,344 pins on Saturday to place fourth in Geneseo’s Lee Lohman Invite.

Geneseo won with a 5,374 followed by Rock Island (4,868) and Honnonegah (4,387). Hall-Putnam County (3,972) was ninth and St. Bede (3,764) was 11th among the 12 teams.

L-P’s Aaron Siebert placed 10th individually with a 1,008 six-game series. He had the fifth highest game of the day with a 221.

Hall’s Kaiden Kenny had the eighth highest game of the day with a 202.

Mendota 3,428, Dixon 3,270: Alex Holland rolled a 633 series, including a career-high 279 game, to help the Trojans to a victory Thursday in Dixon.

Landon Bauer bowled a 628 series for Mendota (2-0), while Kooper Novak added a 570 series.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Westmont: La Salle-Peru co-op freshman Sam Nauman won her heat of the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA State Meet at the FMC Natatorium on Friday but did not advance to Saturday’s competition.

Nauman, who attends Henry-Senachwine, swam a 59.88 seconds, which is just off her school record time of 59.84 she recorded in the Normal Community Sectional.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 83, IVCC 53: The Eagles managed to pull within 10 points in the second half but ultimately lost the nonconference game Thursday in Canton.

The Eagles fell to 1-3.