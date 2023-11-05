NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Katie Sowers

La Salle-Peru senior Katie Sowers and her classmates capped their high school volleyball careers in style as they helped the Cavaliers to a regional championship on their home court.
Sowers played a key role in the title.
She had 16 assists, seven kills and two blocks in L-P’s three-set regional semifinal win over Geneseo.
Sowers then had 11 assists and eight digs in the Cavs’ two-set win over Morris in the final.
“Katie played at a solid and consistent level during regional week,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “Being a six-position player, she provided key leadership on the court during every match. Her responsibilities included setting, blocking, serving, digging and spiking. Without a doubt, her multi-task skills were very important against Morris and Geneseo. Katie’s calmness, hard work and leadership played a central role in us winning a regional championship.”
For her performance, Sowers was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Sowers answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?
I started playing volleyball in fifth grade and I immediately fell in love with the sport.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I like the speed of the game and all of the friendships I have made throughout all my years of playing.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I work hard in all positions when given the opportunity, so that I can be a well-rounded player.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory would have to be very recently winning regional and completing a 30-win season.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
It I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to Greece.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Ice cream.
What are your plans after high school?
After high school I hope to attend a four-year university and major in business.
What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
A TV show that I could watch over and over would be Gilmore Girls.
What is your favorite holiday and why?
My favorite holiday is Christmas because I love spending time with my family and opening presents.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance during the regional last week?
I feel like setting was my strongest aspect during the regional matches. As a team, it was our good energy that kept us motivated and playing well.