NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

BOYS GOLF
At Sycamore: Three La Salle-Peru golfers and a pair of Mendota golfers advanced out of the Class 2A Sycamore Regional on Wednesday at Sycamore Golf Club.
La Salle-Peru senior Will McLaughlin shot an 82 to qualify for the Freeport Sectional on Monday at Park Hills Golf Course, while junior teammates Riley Cetwinski (83) and Michael Milota (84) also advanced.
Mendota sophomore Brody Hartt carded an area-best 79 to earn a trip to the sectional, while sophomore Dane Doyle had an 81 to advance for the Trojans.
The Trojans placed fifth with a season-best 333, while the Cavaliers finished sixth with a 334.
Ottawa shot a school record 287 to win its fifth consecutive regional title.
At Port Byron: Bureau Valley carded a 328 to earn the third and final team sectional berth out of the Class 1A Riverdale Regional at Byron Hills Golf Course.
Riverdale won with a 298 and Fulton was second with a 311.
Wyatt Novotny shot a 76 to tie for fifth individually to lead the Storm, while BV’s Landen Birdsley had an 82 to tie for ninth.
Logan Philhower (84) and Landon Smith (86) rounded out the scores for the Storm, who will compete Monday in the Sherrard Sectional.
Earlville’s Aaden Browder shot a 90 to finish one stroke and one place shy of a sectional berth, while Amboy co-op’s Carson Barlow had a 91.
The Red Raiders (378) placed eighth and the Clippers (429) finished 11th.
At Deer Grove: Princeton senior Tyson Phillips shot an 89 to tie for 20th and earn a sectional berth out of the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Club.
Phillips will compete Monday in the Freeport Sectional.
The Tigers carded a 376 to finish eighth.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mendota 4, Coal City 1: The Trojans swept the doubles action to earn a win in Mendota.
In doubles, Lauren Holland and Lidia Hernandez won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1, Leah Stamberger and Kylie Goldblatt claimed a 6-0, 7-9, 10-8 win at No. 2 and Jackie Flores and Ava Beetz were 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 winners at No. 3.
The Trojans also got a 7-6, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles from Ella Lewis.