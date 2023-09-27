Girls tennis: Sweep of top spots, win at No. 3 doubles carries Ottawa past La Salle-Peru

Ottawa’s Emma Cushing (left) and Rylee O'Fallon compete at No. 1 doubles Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, during the Pirates' home meet with La Salle-Peru. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

“I feel like I’m in a pretty good spot [heading into the final weeks of the season], and I think the team is too.”

— Layne Krug, Ottawa girls tennis