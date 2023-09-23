September 23, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

St. Bede cruises to Chicagoland Prairie football victory

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede Bruins logo

FOOTBALL

St. Bede 42, Westmont 8: The Bruins rolled to a victory in a Chicagoland Prairie League game Friday in Westmont.

St. Bede (3-2, 2-1 CPL) led 35-0 at halftime and started the running clock with an interception returned for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.

Princeton 28, Sterling 6: Casey Etheridge ran for three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a nonconference victory over the Class 5A Golden Warriors in Princeton.

Etheridge scored on a 1-yard run on Princeton’s first possession and the Tigers led 8-6 at halftime.

Etheridge scored on a 35-yard run with 2:21 left in the third quarter and added a 3-yard TD run with 2:47 left in the game to give the Tigers (4-1) a 22-6 lead.

Noah LaPorte capped the win with a 40-yard interception return for a TD with 2:13 left.

Kewanee 41, Hall-Putnam County 0: Tristan and Aiden Redcliff had eight tackles each as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Kewanee.

Gianni Guerrini completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards and threw an interception, while Braden Curran ran for 20 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 40 yards as Hall fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference.

Amboy co-op 48, Ridgewood 42: The Clippers moved to 5-0 with a win in Amboy.

BOYS GOLF

At Sterling: Hall shot a 179 to finish behind Newman (169) and Sherrard (174) in a Three Rivers Conference triangular.

Jake Diaz led the Red Devils with a 42, while Landen Plym had a 43, Noah Plym shot a 46 and Cody Orlandi added a 48.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Sugar Grove: IVCC went 1-1 in the Region 4 Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee, losing 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 to Morton and beating Elgin in three sets.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Earlville 2, DePue 0: Hannah Pfaff had 11 service points, five aces and three kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-13, 25-7 victory in a Little Ten Conference match in DePue.

Brooklyn Guelde had eight assists for Earlville, while Nevaeh Sansone added three kills and three digs.

Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 11 digs and seven kills as the Mallards lost 25-23, 25-19 in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.

Annabelle Myong served seven points and three aces for Henry, while Lauren Harbison added 11 assists and 10 digs.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

CROSS COUNTRY

At Granville: Fieldcrest had the male and female winners in a triangular at Putnam County.

Caleb Krischel won the 2.96-mile boys race in 16:20, while Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placed second in 16:35 and Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia was third in 18:41.

In the girls race, the Knights had the top five finishers, led by Clare Phillips’ winning effort of 20:40.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sauk Valley 6, IVCC 3: Alex Stremlau and Charlee Bourell each won at singles as the Eagles suffered a loss in Dixon.

Stremlau won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Bourell won 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 3.

Marisa Vickers and Briana Keith won 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 3 doubles for IVCC.