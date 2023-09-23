NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

FOOTBALL
St. Bede 42, Westmont 8: The Bruins rolled to a victory in a Chicagoland Prairie League game Friday in Westmont.
St. Bede (3-2, 2-1 CPL) led 35-0 at halftime and started the running clock with an interception returned for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.
Princeton 28, Sterling 6: Casey Etheridge ran for three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a nonconference victory over the Class 5A Golden Warriors in Princeton.
Etheridge scored on a 1-yard run on Princeton’s first possession and the Tigers led 8-6 at halftime.
Etheridge scored on a 35-yard run with 2:21 left in the third quarter and added a 3-yard TD run with 2:47 left in the game to give the Tigers (4-1) a 22-6 lead.
Noah LaPorte capped the win with a 40-yard interception return for a TD with 2:13 left.
Kewanee 41, Hall-Putnam County 0: Tristan and Aiden Redcliff had eight tackles each as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Kewanee.
Gianni Guerrini completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards and threw an interception, while Braden Curran ran for 20 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 40 yards as Hall fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference.
Amboy co-op 48, Ridgewood 42: The Clippers moved to 5-0 with a win in Amboy.
BOYS GOLF
At Sterling: Hall shot a 179 to finish behind Newman (169) and Sherrard (174) in a Three Rivers Conference triangular.
Jake Diaz led the Red Devils with a 42, while Landen Plym had a 43, Noah Plym shot a 46 and Cody Orlandi added a 48.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
At Sugar Grove: IVCC went 1-1 in the Region 4 Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee, losing 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 to Morton and beating Elgin in three sets.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Earlville 2, DePue 0: Hannah Pfaff had 11 service points, five aces and three kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-13, 25-7 victory in a Little Ten Conference match in DePue.
Brooklyn Guelde had eight assists for Earlville, while Nevaeh Sansone added three kills and three digs.
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 11 digs and seven kills as the Mallards lost 25-23, 25-19 in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.
Annabelle Myong served seven points and three aces for Henry, while Lauren Harbison added 11 assists and 10 digs.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
CROSS COUNTRY
At Granville: Fieldcrest had the male and female winners in a triangular at Putnam County.
Caleb Krischel won the 2.96-mile boys race in 16:20, while Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placed second in 16:35 and Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia was third in 18:41.
In the girls race, the Knights had the top five finishers, led by Clare Phillips’ winning effort of 20:40.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sauk Valley 6, IVCC 3: Alex Stremlau and Charlee Bourell each won at singles as the Eagles suffered a loss in Dixon.
Stremlau won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Bourell won 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 3.
Marisa Vickers and Briana Keith won 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 3 doubles for IVCC.