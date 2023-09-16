NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Casey Etheridge rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Princeton football team to a 42-0 win over Orion in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Friday in Orion.
Etheridge scored on runs of 49 and 17 yards in the first half before scoring three more in the second half as the Tigers scored 28 points to pull away.
The sophomore scored on runs of 11, 43 and 16 yards in the second half, while Ace Christiansen added an 11-yard TD run for the Tigers (3-1).
“We’ve kind of been waiting for the team that we know is there,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “We didn’t show it in the first half with too many penalties. The team I know we can be we saw in the second half tonight.
“Something clicked, and we finally put it together, and that was an absolute dominating second-half performance. We knew it was there. We were just waiting to see it.”
Princeton’s defense pitched its third shutout of the season, holding the Chargers to 108 offensive yards – 115 passing and minus 7 rushing.
Kewanee 42, Bureau Valley 20: The Storm allowed 28 points in the first half and fell behind 35-0 before getting on the scoreboard late in the third quarter in a TRC Mississippi Division loss in Manlius.
Bryce Helms threw a 38-yard TD pass to Eli Attig to get Bureau Valley on the board with 3:09 left in the third.
Kewanee scored again to go up 42-7 before the Storm added a 1-yard TD run by Elijah Endress and a 6-yard TD run by Payton Walowski.
Cameron Lemmons ran for 66 yards on 11 carries, while Endress finished with 37 yards on 13 attempts. Helms completed 6 of 14 passes for 64 yards with three interceptions.
Tri-Valley 55, Fieldcrest 12: After a scoreless first quarter, Tri-Valley scored 34 points in the second quarter to take a 34-6 halftime lead en route to a Heart of Illinois crossover victory in Downs.
Brady Ruestman completed 3 of 12 passes for 66 yards and ran for 21 yards and a touchdown, while Lucas Anson rushed for 43 yards and a TD.
Eddie Lorton finished with 55 yards on 17 carries for Fieldcrest (2-2).
Amboy co-op earns forfeit win: The Clippers’ homecoming game against Peoria Quest was canceled because of sickness in the Quest program.
Amboy moves to 4-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville wins: Griffin Cook had three goals and an assist as Earlville scored nine goals in a win over Parkview Christian in Earlville.
Easton Fruit had a goal and two assists for the Red Raiders (9-2), while Carlos Gonzalez and Jeff Peterson each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Browder, Grady Harp and Adam Waite scored a goal each.
DePue-Hall 1, Indian Creek 1: The Little Giants and Timberwolves played to a draw in a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.
BOYS GOLF
At Kewanee: Princeton finished third in a Three Rivers Conference quadrangular at Baker Park Golf Course.
Newman won with a 167, followed by Monmouth-Roseville (177), the Tigers (181) and Kewanee (219).
Jayden Fulkerson led Princeton with a 43, while Nolan Kloepping (45), Luke Smith (46) and Jackson Mason (47) rounded out the scores for the Tigers.