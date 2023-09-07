NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 5, Kewanee 0: The Trojans remained undefeated with a victory Wednesday in Kewanee.
Johan Cortez and Isaac Diaz each scored a pair of goals, while Cesar Casas added one goal. Diaz, Ramiro Palacios and David Casas each had an assist for Mendota (9-0-1).
Earlville 4, DePue-Hall 0: Griffin Cook scored three goals and had an assist as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference win on the road.
Trenton Fruit had a goal, while Easton Fruit and Ryan Browder each had an assist for Earlville (7-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
GIRLS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru co-op 63, Morris 27: Clara Guglielmetti and Sam Nauman each won a pair of individual events and helped two relays to first-place finishes as the Cavaliers earned a victory in La Salle.
Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.35) and 100 freestyle (59.21 seconds), while Nauman won the 200 individual medley (2:24.56) and 100 backstroke (1:04.64).
Guglielmetti and Nauman swam with Addy Nance and Anna Weitl to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.83), Guglielmetti teamed with Kailey Goetsch, Quinn Wilkinson and Nance to take then 200 freestyle relay (1:52.82) and Nauman, Wilkinson, Goetsch and Mikenna DeSpain won the 200 medley relay (2:05.56).
Nance won the 500 freestyle (5:49.55) and Lily Mustered claimed the 100 butterfly (1:14.03).
VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County def. Bureau Valley 25-16, 19-25, 25-21: Maggie Richetta had 19 digs, nine kills, five points, one ace and a block to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Ava Hatton had 10 points, one ace, eight digs, six kills and a block for PC (7-3), while Maggie Spratt contributed 10 points, three aces, six digs and five kills.
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Valley: Landen Plym shot an even par 37 to help Hall to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Red Devils carded a 174 to beat Monmouth-Roseville (182) and Rockridge (190).
Also scoring for Hall were Joseph Perez (44), Noah Plym (46) and Jake Diaz (47).
Morris 164, La Salle-Peru 172: Michael Milota shot a 41 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Rounding out the scores for L-P were Riley Cetwinski (42), Will McLaughlin (43) and Jackson Sellett (46).