The Times 2023 girls and boys cross country preview capsules

Ottawa
Coach: Dan Heaver (5th season)
Top returning runners: Boys - Oliver Ruvalcaba (sr.), Lucas Farabaugh (so.), Grant Smithmeyer (so.), Kaleb Nimke (so.); Girls - Addy Miller (jr.), Shaylen Quinn (jr.), Maddy Towne (jr.), Makenzie Blazys (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys - Malachi Snyder (sr.), Nate Kaminski (sr.), Austin Hellman (sr.), Gage Richards (so.), Stephen Parker (so.); Girls - Issy Liebhart (sr.), Haley Larsen (jr.), Hailey Martin (jr.), Annamaria Corsolini (jr.)
Worth noting: The Pirates lost to graduation great runners and leaders in Liam Tipple (three-time sectional qualifier), Grace Carroll (two-time state runner) and Eva Heimsoth (four-year varsity runner), as well as four additional seniors who ran sectionals/regionals. But both teams return a great mix of experienced leaders, young runners still coming into their own and new runners who will provide for a fun and potentially exciting season. “It will take several races and a good portion of the season to figure out who will fill out our top seven as we move towards the postseason, and I believe we have some runners who might just surprise themselves and find themselves in that mix,” Heaver said. “I believe the girls have a great opportunity to continue their streak of making it as a team to sectionals, and I believe the boys have the pieces to take that next step and end the drought of advancing as a team.”
Streator
Coach: Brad Brittin (14th season)
Top returning runners: Boys - Cian Reed (jr.), Chance Robart (jr.), Chase Lane (so.), Gabe Gutierrez (so.); Girls - Lily Kupec (sr.), Claire Durdan (sr.), Katie Monaghan (jr.), Lily Graham (so.), Izabelle Dean (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys - Leon Ramirez (so.), Wyatt McMullen (fr.), Ted Neuman (fr.); Girls - Iliana Gomez (sr.), Cherish Frederick-Jordan (sr.), Maddie Wahl (jr.), Giselle Guadarrama (fr.)
Worth noting: According to Brittin, the boys team is young but has a lot of experience from last year, while the girls squad has strong leadership with four seniors. “We had a very good summer of training and look forward to seeing where we are at to start the season.” Brittin said. “The boys team will feature a very tight pack of runners 1-5, and the No. 1 man could rotate as the season goes on. The girls team will be led by Kupec and Monoghan as the 1-2 runners, with a tight pack of girls from 3-9 led by Durdan.”
Marquette
Coach: Wyatt Hettel (1st season)
Top returning runners: Boys - Joe Amicon (so.) Girls - Jaylyn Clairmont (sr.), Olivia Tamblyn (jr.)
Key newcomers: Boys - Kaden Chalus (fr.)
Worth noting: Marquette has a small four-person team with two boys and two girls, but lots of drive and enthusiasm. Joe Amicon is looking to build on a great freshman season after setting a personal record at the La Salle County Meet (20:01) in Streator. Olivia Tamblyn is looking to expand upon her work last year after also earning a PR at the La Salle County Meet (23:51).
Seneca
Coach: Kim Foster (6th season)
Top returning runners: Boys - AJ Keedy (sr.), Logan Pasakarnis (sr.), Andrew Danek (sr.), Carter Thomas (sr.), Connor Pabian (jr.), Jaxon Finch (so.); Girls - Gracie Steffes (sr.), Natalie Misener (jr.), Evelyn O’Connor (jr.), Lily Mueller (so.), Ruthie Steffes (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys - Sebastian Deering (jr.), Landon Hebel (fr.), Alex Gagnon (fr.); Girls - Aubrie Jackson (jr.), Julie Mueller (fr.)
Worth noting: O’Connor returns for the Fighting Irish after finishing runner-up at the Class 1A regional, fourth at sectionals and an all-state 12th at state. Grace Steffes placed 16th at regionals and 35th at sectionals, while Lily Mueller was 20th at regionals and 49th at sectionals. The Seneca girls squad placed second at regionals, fourth at sectionals and 25th at the state meet; while the boys team missed advancing to sectionals by five points. “Our numbers are on the low side, but both teams are working hard and together,” Foster said. “Many of the returning runners have put in a lot of summer training, so we should see some big improvements early on. We are also working on staying in a pack as we train and race. I would like to see both teams win conference this year. It’s hard to say what the postseason will look like due to some schools moving up to 2A, but our goals are to advance to sectional for sure. I think the girls have a great chance of advancing to state again. I’m really excited to see how our newest runners perform this season.”
Sandwich
Coaches: Boys - Bolaji Adeoti (4th season); Girls - Mike Lee (3rd season)
Top returning runners: Boys - Max Cryer, (sr.); Josh Schaefers, (jr.); Alex Walsh, (so.); Travis Kellogg, (sr.); A.J Parkison, (so.); Nigel Sajulan, (jr.); Kolter Hardekolf, (so.); Girls - Sunny Weber, (so.); Joanna Rivera, (jr.); Emily Urbanski, (jr.); Erin Lissman, (jr.); Hannah Treptow, (jr.)
Key newcomers: Boys - Daniel Sparti, (jr.); Nolan Minard, (so.); Girls - Sierra Beatty, (fr.); Kayla Kressin, (fr.); Norah Vick, (fr.)
Worth noting: The Indians qualified for boys state last year out of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and took 24th. After three seniors graduated, Adeoti looks forward to seeing how the younger athletes step up to fill roles. “Max Cryer has had phenomenal training this summer and has maintained a great focus at the beginning of the season. We are super excited to see what he can do this year as a senior after a great outdoor track season qualifying individually to the state meet in the 1,600 ...” Adeoti said. “Our main focus is the end of the season and to continue to be better as a team.” ... On the girls side, the Indians, in moving to Class 2A, have their work cut out for them – but this is a strong group that returns intact from last season. Weber is coming off a sensational freshman season. She took second in the state in Class 1A, won regionals and sectionals and took second at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet, then followed that up by taking second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600 at the state track meet. Rivera was ninth at conference, sixth at regionals and 24th at sectionals, Urbanski was eighth at conference, eighth at regionals and 15th at sectionals, Lissman was 31st at conference and 14th at regionals, and Treptow was 27th at conference and 25th at regionals. “With the incoming freshmen ready to compete, our entire team returning from last year, and a very positive preseason under our belts, we are confident that we can be a force of competition this season ...” Lee said. “I see great things happening for this rather younger team in the near future.”
Fieldcrest
Coach: Carol Bauer (19th season)
Top returners: Boys - Caleb Krischel, (jr.); Nate Buchanan, (jr.); Landin Wright, (jr.); Girls - Clare Phillips, (sr.); Macy Gochanour, (so.); Tatiana Serna, (sr.); Hannah Schumacher, (jr.); Emma Martin, (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys - Ryan Stech, (fr.); Owen Martin, (fr.);
Worth noting: Krischel returns after a strong sophomore season last fall followed by a successful track season in which he qualified for state in the 1,600 meters. “Caleb will be our strong No. 1 runner with a goal of racing Detweiller (Park in Peoria) at the state meet,” Bauer said. “His summer miles have been excellent, and the plan is to start the season with a bang, a targeted race at Elmwood in early October and then a strong sectional and state performance.” Buchanan will split time with golf but will be Fieldcrest’s No. 2 runner. “Nathan should be knocking off some big PRs, as his summer training has been excellent,” Bauer said. ... Phillips will lead a Fieldcrest girls squad that has 11 runners. Phillips was a sectional qualifier last fall. “She had a solid season last year qualifying for sectional and followed that up with her best track season ever,” Bauer said. “Her summer running has been good and we will continue to work on personal bests with her.” Gochanour’s main focus is volleyball, but she will be the Knights’ No. 2 runner when she’s available. She was a state qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles in the spring. Serna, Schumacher and Martin will round out the top five.
Somonauk
Coach: Sam Reid (2nd season)
Top returners: Girls - Ellie Wiegman (sr.), Morgan Morris (so.)
Key newcomers: Girls - Peyton Jones (fr.), Emma Rominski (fr.), Maddie Taylor (fr.), Junia Johnson (fr.)
Worth noting: “Wiegman took on the role of our team captain this year - an important job since this is the first year that we have enough team members to officially score as a collective team at meets,” Reid said. “I am excited to see what these girls can do together. They make each other better humans, they push one another, cheer each other on and are excited to spend time together. It creates the most supportive atmosphere and great team bonding.”