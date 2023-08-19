BCR Roundup, Aug. 19: Bureau Valley wins small schools division of Rocket Invite

Bureau Valley won the small-schools championship of Saturday’s Rock Falls Rocket Invitational golf tournament at Deer Valley Golf Course.
The Storm carded a 360, edging runner-up Newman (362) by two strokes.
Wyatt Novotny led the the Storm with an 80, third in the division. Also scoring for the Storm were Atticus Middleton (89), Landen Birdsley (95) and Colin Stabler (96) with Logan Philhower (102) and Drake Michlig (114) rounding out their scorecard.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown was medalist at 79 with St. Bede’s Luke Tunnell fourth and Hall’s Landen Plym fifth, both with 89s.
St. Bede (375) finished third as a team with contributions from Ryan Slingsby (92), Zach Husser (94) and Abraham Wiesbrock (100).
Jayden Fulkerson led fourth-place Princeton (377) at 92 with Kaiden Coomer and Jackson Mason adding 94s, Tyson Phillips a 97 and Luke Smith a 100.
Hall (383) was fifth with Noah Plym scoring a 92, Johni Escatel a 99, Jacob Diaz a 103 and Clayton Fusinetti a 105.
Dixon (338) won the large-school division behind medalist Alex Harrison (78). The host Rockets (351) were second.