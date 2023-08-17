2023 The Times girls volleyball preview capsules

A look at Ottawa, Streator, Marquette, Seneca, Woodland, Sandwich, Flanagan-Cornell, Fieldcrest, Leland, Newark, Serena, Earlville and Somonauk.
Ottawa
Coach: Jenn Crum (6th season)
Last season’s record: 12-21-2 overall, 6-8 Interstate 8
Top returning players: Cheyenne Joachim, OH, sr.; Ryleigh Stevenson, DS, sr.; Reese Burgwald, DS, sr.; Olivia Evola, S, sr.; Haley Waddell, DS, sr.; Ayla Dorsey, MH, jr.; Alyssa Malmassari, OH/RS, sr.; Skylar Dorsey, S, jr.; Lauren Denny, MH, sr.
Top newcomers: Ella Damron, OH/RS, jr.; Ella Schmitz, OH, jr.; Addison Duggan, MH, jr.; Shae Mason, DS, jr.; Ana Zeglis, DS, jr.
Worth noting: This looks as if it could be the season Pirates volleyball has been building toward, with experienced seniors up and down the roster – led by Times All-Area first-team choice Waddell coming off a 239-dig season, second-team pick Evola, honorable mentionee/four-year starter Stevenson, four-year starter Burgwald, the dynamic Joachim and the Dorseys, both returning starters – and talented juniors adding talented depth. Crum bulked up the summer schedule to get ready for this fall, in which Ottawa will be aiming for its first winning season since 2014. “My expectations are to work hard every practice, to grind in the weight room and to fine-tune our strengths together,” Crum said. “We have always had a few strong players, but this season we will capitalize on a large squad of great players skill-wise, but also lots of experience and volleyball knowledge. It doesn’t matter who is on the court, each player has significant contributions to give to the team. These girls have put a ton of time in and out of season for several years, and I think they will make some jaws drop this year.”
Streator
Coach: Julie Gabehart (6th season)
Last season’s record: 12-21-2 overall, 5-6 Illinois Central Eight
Top returning players: Rilee Talty, L, sr.; Kora Lane, DS, sr.; Alexa Jacobs, MB, sr.; Sophia Pence, OH, sr.; Emma Rambo, S, jr.
Top newcomers: Sonia Proksa, OH, jr.; Mya Zavada, MB, jr.; Shaelyn Groesbeck, OH/DS, jr.
Worth noting: Last season, the Bulldog Spikers tripled their win total from the season prior and reached double-digit victories for the first time since the fall of 2016. While they lost some key contributors to graduation, the Spikers bring back both of last season’s Times All-Area performers – second-team defensive standout and school single-season digs leader (537) Talty as well as honorable mentionee Rambo, who’s coming off a 209-assist season. Jacobs was a force at the net, and Pence was a versatile mainstay, adding to this team’s depth and versatility. Developing point-to-point, set-to-set consistency will be a key factor in reaching Gabehart’s goals of 20 wins and a top-three finish in the ICE. Other keys? “Supporting one another, playing together, ‘we is greater than me,’ working hard/pushing every day to make ourselves and our teammates better, embracing new challenges/ working outside our comfort zone and pushing boundaries,” Gabehart said.
Marquette
Coach: Mindy McConnaughhay (14th season)
Last season’s record: 32-7 overall, 8-0 Tri-County
Top returning players: Mary Lechtenberg, MB, sr.; Maera Jimenez, S/OH, sr.; Avery Durdan, OH, jr.; Lilly Craig, MB, sr. Makayla Backos, OH, jr.; Maisie Lyons, UT, sr.; Nora Rinearson, DS, sr.; Emma Rinearson, DS, sr.
Top newcomers: Kealey Rick, S, jr.; Payton Anderson, OH, jr.; Anna Hjerpe, OH, fr.; Lilia Muffler, OH, jr.; Maggie Jewett, MB/RS, jr.
Worth noting: The defending Tri-County Conference champion Crusaders lost some big pieces to last fall’s 32-win puzzle, but have enough back – led by Times All-Area honorable mentionee/four-year starter Lechtenberg, three-year starters Jimenez and Craig as well as second-year sometime starters Rinearson and Lyons – to expect another winning campaign. The Crusaders looks to be especially strong at the net, though McConnaughhay lists serve-receive as an area the team is working hard to improve on after graduating its primary passers from a year ago. Senior leadership is expected to be a key to keeping the wins coming for McConnaughhay (256-141 career record) and her Cru. “I have a great group of seniors, and I hope their experience can guide the juniors and we can have a successful season,” she said. “I hope to have success like the last few years. As a whole, this group wants to win and has great drive. It will all come down to us meshing as a team and finding the right chemistry.”
Woodland
Coach: Michelle Pitte (4th season)
Last season’s record: 25-5 overall, 7-1 Tri-County
Top returning players: Emma Highland, OH, sr.; Cloee Johnston, OH, sr.; Shae Simons, S/DS, sr.; Kaiden Connor, DS/L, sr.; Malayna Pitte
Worth noting: The Warriors lost only two players from last year’s winning squad to graduation, and in addition to the five leading returners listed above have a handful of experienced players ready to take on a role. Simons enters her fourth season as a varsity setter, Highland is strong in the front and back rows and earned Times All-Area second-team status last fall, Johnston and Malayna Pitte are proven weapons at the net, and Connor continues Woodland’s tradition of strong, scrappy liberos. A team-first attitude has led to the Warriors’ resurgence, something Pitte aims to continue. “They all step up to the high expectations of leadership on our team,” Coach Pitte said. “There really isn’t one person who controls that. … We will continue with our motto of ‘one team,’ and control what we can control.”
Seneca
Coach: Noah Champene (6th season)
Last season’s record: 18-17 overall, 6-2 Tri-County
Top returning players: Faith Baker, MH, sr.; Teagan Johnson, OH, sr.; Alyssa Zellers, L, jr.; Sam Vandevelde, DS, sr.; Gabi Maxwell, RS, sr.; Lainie Olson, S, jr.; Audry McNabb, OH, jr.
Top newcomer: Tessa Krull, MH, so.
Worth noting: While last fall’s 18-17 record wasn’t as successful in the win column as the amazing run the Fighting Irish have been on in Champene’s previous seasons since taking over (.770 winning percentage over four campaigns), it was still another winning season and set the stage for a senior-led 2023. Baker is back after earning Times All-Area honorable mention accolades with 110 kills and 42 stuff blocks. Johnson (151 kills) and Zellers (314) digs were also statistical leaders a year ago. That experience, a deadly service game, leadership from the seniors as well as Olson in the all-important setter position and the team’s overall athleticism should have the Fighting Irish back in the TCC title conversation and above 20 wins if the passing game comes along. “I expect to be competitive and for the girls to improve throughout the season,” Champene said. “Hopefully by the end of the season we’ll be playing at a level where we can compete with some of the best teams in our area.”
Flanagan-Cornell
Coach: Joe Estes (8th season)
Last season’s record: 19-18 overall, 6-6 Heart of Illinois
Top returning players: Emme Wallace, OH, so.; Chassie Bednaza, M, sr.; Cameran Corrigan, S, jr.; Marley Highland, OH, so.
Top newcomers: Trinity Crego, L, jr.; Reegan Fish, OH, jr.; Giulia Pace, OH, jr.; Lani Pinkerton, OH, so.; Kora Edens, OH, so.; Josie Hart, OH, so.
Worth noting: Flanagan-Cornell posted a winning season in 2022 and advanced to a Class 1A regional championship match led by Times All-Area first-team selection Kortney Harms. Harms and the other seniors from that team are gone, but this year’s young Falcons team boasts speed and defensive skills to help fill the gaps while the offense comes along. Bednaza and Corrigan will serve as team captains. “We will have a good season if we minimize our unforced errors and out work our opponents,” Estes said.
Fieldcrest
Coach: Cathy Sanders (6th season)
Last season’s record: 29-5 overall, 9-3 Heart of Illinois
Top returning players: Allie Wiesenhofer, OH, sr.; Kaitlin White, S, sr.; Kaylin Rients, M, sr.; Aliah Celis, M, sr.
Top newcomers: Bella Fortner, sr.
Worth noting: The Knights feature a half dozen seniors on their roster, including All-HOIC returnees Wiesenhofer (Times All-Area first team after putting down 245 kills and brining up 259 digs last fall), Rients (Times All-Area honorable mention) and White. Fortner’s return after missing last year due to cancer treatments will be a boost as well on a team that has experience, but Sanders feels needs to improve its communication and reaction skills. “Play cohesive and work toward growing together,” she said of her Knights’ keys to another winning season.
Sandwich
Coach: Amy Rogowski (1st season)
Last season’s record: 11-22 overall, 2-12 Interstate 8
Top returning players: Londyn Scott, MB, jr.; Brooklyn Marks, L, jr.
Top newcomers: Lexie Randa, OH, sr.; Jordan Bauer, MB, jr.; Jessica Ramey, S, fr.
Worth noting: The Indians leave the I8 for a new conference, the Kishwaukee River, and will have a new-look team with just one returning starter (Scott) as well as a new varsity head coach (Rogowski) who was last fall’s freshman coach. “I’m excited to see new girls be able to step up this year,” Rogowski said. “I’m expecting to see any girl on any given night be a leader for us. We are only returning one starter from last season, so every position is up for grabs. Entering a new conference will bring new competition, so we’re excited for that change. In order to reach our goals we need to increase our communication, stay focused, really work hard on serve-receive and improve our defense.” Scott (28 kills, 14 blocks) and Marks (59 digs in an injury-shortened season) will be looked upon to lead, as will Miya Klossing. Sandwich should be strong in the middle.
Newark
Coach: PJ McKinney (2nd season)
Last season’s record: 32-6 overall, 9-1 Little Ten
Top returning players: Lauren Ulrich, S, sr.; Kodi Rizzo, MH, sr.; Kiara Wesseh, OH, sr.; Danica Peshia, DS, sr.; Alyssa Shriber, DS, sr.; Addison Ness, RS, jr.; Madison Sittler, MH, sr.; Julia DiClementi, DS, sr.; Molly Chapman, OH, sr.; Stephanie Snyder, DS, sr.
Top newcomers: Addison Long, OH, jr.; Taylor Jeffers, S, fr.; Adrianna Larson, OH, jr.; Elle Norquist, DS, jr.; Olivia Smith, RS, jr.; Hannah Shields, DS, jr.; Heather Buhle, OH, so.
Worth noting: The powerhouse Norsemen haven’t had a losing season this millennium, and there’s no reason to expect that will change in 2023. All-staters Ulrich (Times All-Area first team the past two seasons, last year racking up 399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs and 59 aces) and Wesseh (Times All-Area second team with 256 kills and 298 digs) will lead the way on a well-rounded offense backed by typically good Newark defense. “Lauren and Kiara have the most varsity experience and have played in big matches, but all of our seniors will be relied upon to be leaders,” McKinney said. “This is an outstanding group of girls who love to play for each other.” Another Little Ten Conference championship and more postseason success are, as always, the goal in Norsemen Country.
Earlville
Coach: Tonya Scherer (23rd season)
Last season’s record: 18-16 overall, 8-2 Little Ten
Top returning players: Nevaeh Sansone, OH, sr.; Hannah Pfaff, OH/MH, sr.; Brooklynn Guelde, S, sr.; Mady Olson, OH, sr.; Emily Harness, DS/L, sr.; Chesney Auter, OPP, sr.; Ryleigh Dixon, MH, sr.
Top newcomers: Jesse Miller, MH, so.; Bailey Miller, OH/OPP, so.
Worth noting: With seven seniors, a strong service game and the ability to create a balanced hitting attack, the Red Raiders plan to improve on last year’s winning record. “The girls have been working hard at practice. They are excited to be back on the court,” Scherer said. “I am excited to see what these girls accomplish this season.” Guelde and Sansone both return after earning Times All-Area honors last fall — Guelde on the second team, Sansone receiving honorable mention. Harness’ return from as injury that caused her to miss most of last season should provide a nice boost to the back row.
Leland
Coach: Raquel Craig (2nd season)
Last season’s record: 0-7 Little Ten
Top returning players: Brynn Pennington, RH, sr.; Malayna Kinney, S, sr.; Ava Winckler, M, so.; Grace Ackerman, OH, jr.; Madi Kuske, DS, jr.; Olivia Thrall, M, jr.; Zoey Holstein, L, so.; Gabrielle Zeno, M, so.; Izabelle Podnar, OH, so.; Micki Hernandez, S, so.
Top newcomers: Addison Cole DS, fr.; Aimee Kleveno, OH, fr.; Allyson Schultz, S, fr.; Emma Elder, M, fr.; Kennedy Barshinger, OH, fr.; Rachel Dean, DS, fr.; Sophia Rodriguez, DS, fr.
Worth noting: Continuing to build the program is Job 1 for this year’s Panthers, and both the number of returning players and overall program numbers look to be a nice step in that direction. Kinney, Pennington and the freshman Kleveno have emerged as leaders in the preseason, according to Craig, who is allowing players to experiment with their positions. “Expectations this year are to master a new rotation for the freshmen, have varsity take conference, build this team and have fun,” Craig said.
Somonauk
Coach: Christy Pruski (1st season)
Last season’s record: 4-16-1 overall, 2-7 Little Ten
Top returning players: Ali McBride, L/DS, sr.; Josie Rader, MH, sr.
Top newcomer: Emma Hohmann, OH, jr.
Worth noting: In addition to McBride and Rader, the latter a Times All-Area honorable mentionee and Little Ten all-conference player last season, the Bobcats welcome back a number of returners who contributed on a young team. Speed and back-row play are strengths with a shorter roster, and the quick-twitch reaction time needed to excel at volleyball is something the first-year coach is working on instilling, but Pruski likes what she’s seen so far from her team and leaders such as McBride, Rader and Hohmann. “We have several strong multi-sport athletes and a large returning senior squad who are working well together already,” Pruski said. “We don’t have a tall, dominating front row, which can be a disadvantage when playing against some teams. So, we need to play smarter than our opponents — enhance our strengths; strategize in the moment by finding the weak spots; anticipate, read and react to our opponents’ moves.”
Serena
Coach: Jennifer Shugrue (1st season)
Last season’s record: 24-9 overall, 8-2 Little Ten
Top returning players: Makayla McNally, MB, sr.; Paisley Twait, OH, sr.; Jenna Setchell, MB/OH, jr.; RayElle Brennan, DS, jr.; Kendall Whiteakre, MB/RS, so.
Top newcomers: Maddie Glade, RS/MB, jr.; Macy Mahler, S, jr.; Hannah McNelis, DS, jr.; Lanee Cole, DS, jr.; Alyssa Engel, OH, jr.
Worth noting: Shugrue is understandably enthusiastic about her Huskers this fall. Serena lost a few key players to graduation, but return cornerstones such as Twait and McNally and have a talented setter, Mahler, taking the reins of the offense. “I think these girls can have an incredibly successful season,” Shugrue said. “They have so much to give this sport, and I’m excited to see what they bring to the court each night.” Keeping consistent focus and energy are at the top of Shugrue’s list of keys to a successful season as the Huskers implement a quicker offense with attackers Twait, McNally, Setchell and Whiteakre ready to reap the rewards.