Election 2025: 5 stories we’re watching as polls close in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

The La Salle mayoral race is among the spotlight races we're watching on Election Night. (Scott Anderson)

Polls have closed across the Illinois Valley.

Soon results will flow in from the La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties clerks on the city, township, referenda and school board races in the region.

Here are five spotlight races we’ll be following.

Will La Salle or Peru have a new mayor?

Incumbents Ken Kolowski in Peru and Jeff Grove in La Salle are facing challenges. Kolowski is challenged by former police chief Doug Bernabei. Grove is opposed by Jamie Hicks, who has been outspoken against the city; Gary Hammers, a businessman; and Tyler Thompson, a newcomer to city politics.

Peru’s mayoral race has grown contentious over the past weekend on social media among the candidates’ followers, including a last-day mailer in support of Kolowski.

The La Salle race has been characterized by three candidates advocating for change, with the mayor talking about progress.

Additionally, there are contested mayoral races in Spring Valley, Mendota and Earlville.

Will Oglesby vote in favor of the city manager form of government?

Oglesby residents voted whether to adopt the city manager form of government, transitioning from the commission form of government now in place. Supporters have said the city manager form of government will bring more professionalism to the city and opponents have talked about the expense of the position, as well as debating the transparency of the movement.

Will Waltham School District vote in favor of an expansion?

The Waltham School District voted in December to adopt a resolution seeking $9.96 million for a building addition to ease the Utica school’s space constraints. The proposed solution is an addition of 22,000 square feet that would include a new preschool wing, a junior high wing, a multipurpose room and more parking. The dollar figure might not be an easy sell come Tuesday. According to a Shaw Local projection to give a tax bill example, Utica Mayor David Stewart, who last year paid Waltham $1,636 (total tax bill: $4,246) faces an 11% jump to $1,814.

Who will be elected to IVCC board?

William Hunt, Lynda Marlene Moshage and Todd Volker ran for two open seats on the Illinois Valley Community College Board. Moshage and Hunt decided to run together as a team, with their goals aligning.

Streator City Council to get new council members, which two?

Streator City Council members Matt McMullen and David “Moose” Conner decided not to run for election, meaning the City Council would gain two new members. Scott Scheurer, Daniel Danko, Christopher Thomas, Tanya Zehr Pearce and Justin Skinner are on the ballot. Skinner has since removed himself from the race.