The Prairie Arts Council will host an Artists on the Lawn event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. This event will be in conjunction with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest.

During the event, artists will be on the lawn displaying and selling their art. These local artists include Mike Vaughn, Sue Blake, Judith Gosse and Collette Yelm.

During this event, the artwork of Mary LaFrenz will also be available for viewing in the PAC gallery.