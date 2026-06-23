Adam Swanson, Alec Novotney, Ayden Collom named IHSBCA All-State

Sandwich's Braden Behringer throws to first base during 49th annual Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its 2026 IHSBCA All-State Teams, honoring many of the state’s top prep players including a half-dozen standouts from teams across The Times coverage area.

In Class 3A, Ottawa senior pitcher/catcher Adam Swanson was selected. Swanson posted video-game numbers for the Pirates including a .505 batting average with nine home runs and 41 RBIs to go with a 7-2 record and 1.86 ERA on the mound.

In Class 2A, Marquette senior pitcher/middle infielder/outfielder Alec Novotney was an IHSBCA All-State selection after posting an 8-2 pitching record with a 1.45 ERA and 1.8 strikeouts per inning pitched while hitting .472 with three home runs and 44 RBIs.

Marquette's Anthony Couch makes contact during the 49th annual Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games held Monday, June 22, 2026, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru (Scott Anderson)

Area standouts earning honorable mention in 2A included Sandwich senior Braden Behringer (.473 batting average with 37 RBIs) and Marquette senior Anthony Couch (.375 batting average with 55 RBIs; 13-1 pitching with a 3.33 ERA).

In Class 1A, Dwight junior Ayden Collom was selected all-state, with Dwight senior Evan Cox named honorable mention.

Some of the area’s nominees participated Monday in the IHSBCA Senior All-Star Games at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. The Red All-Stars bested the Blue All-Stars 8-2 in the opener of the all-star twin bill, with the teams tying 8-8 in the nightcap.