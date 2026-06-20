Dani Zellmer-Bunzell remembered for her infectious smile

Putnam County's Dani Zellmer (left) takes a swing against Hall in the 1998 sectional championship. The Lady Panthers won to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time. The former PC standout/Hall coach passed away this week at 45. (NewsTribune File Photo)

Demi Salazar will never forget the first time he met Dani Zellmer

He said it’s one of his top stories ever and he shared it on his Facebook.

“I was the head coach for IVVP. And the day before the tryouts, I would always go to the YMCA in Peru and just offer letting kids do serving things and then we’d get them ready for some of the drills. So while I was there, I saw two girls there and I asked them if they wanted to join us because when I talked to them, they said that they were gonna go out for a club named IVVP. So I said why don’t you just come and join us? We’re doing some scrimmages and stuff. While they were there, I was talking to the two girls and I said what level are you going out for? They said that they were going out for the 16 U.

“So I told them that they better work really hard today cause the 16U coach was just one of these people that like demanded everything and you know is basically just a tough coach. So we worked all day and I told them that I thought that I knew what they were looking for and they had a good shot. The next day their faces were hilarious when I walked in and told them I was a 16U coach and I was running the tryouts.”

Zellmer would not only make that 16U team, but would go on to star for Salazar’s 1998 sectional champions and Sweet 16 volleyball team at Putnam County, the first in school history, and later succeed him as head coach at Hall.

Sadly, Dani Zellmer-Bunzell passed away this week. She was 45.

“She was a good kid,” Salazar said, his voice cracking. “She was always smiling.”

Zellmer and the Lady Panthers had Salazar smiling after reaching the Class A Sweet 16 in her senior season in 1998. They beat Midland 16-14, 15-11 for the regional championship at Hall. Next, PC defeated Wethersfield 15-11, 9-15, 15-12 before topping neighbor Hall 15-1, 7-15, 15-12, to capture the Dunlap Sectional championship.

PC ran into undefeated Milledgeville at the Kewanee supersectional, where their season ended, falling 15-12, 15-2 as PC’s first Sweet 16 finalists. They would return the next year.

Zellmer had 416 kills, teaming up with junior Caitlin Egan for a powerful 1-2 punch.

“She was a senior then, and we didn’t have many. We had two, and the other wasn’t a starter,” Salazar said. “Her and Egan got along. When Egan had a bad night, it seemed like she always picked it up. It’s very seldom you get two players of that caliber on the same team.

“She was just a good kid and had a great work ethic. She was just easy to get along with.”

Classmate Brent Ferrari described Dani on Facebook as “graceful with perfect form,” adding “I never knew how she jumped so high.”

Salazar, who has coached volleyball in the Illinois Valley for 52 years, preparing for his third year as head coach at Mendota, said Zellmer is one of the top five outside hitters he’s had, along with Egan and Kendall Rush, Kailey Klein and Lisa Klein of Hall.

Dani Zellmer (second from right) still holds five school track records for Putnam County. (PCHS yearbook photo)

An all-around athlete, Zellmer ran like the wind, still holding five PC track records 27 years after graduating. She ran a 27.0 in the 200 meters and took part in records in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 800 medley relays.

When Salazar retired as the Hall coach the first time following the 2008 season, he talked Zellmer into taking over as coach. He knew she’d do a fine job.”

“She knew her stuff,” he said. “She had a great work ethic and owning her business (the Study Supper Club in LaSalle) which takes a tremendous amount of time. I think that’s why she gave (coaching) up. She had to choose and she chose her professional life.”

Dani had an infectious smile that could lighten up a room despite life’s battles she’s faced.

Here’s a sampling from Facebook from her friends reflecting what made her special.

“She used her kindness to bring joy to others. She was kind and warm to everyone,” Ferrari said.

“I will always remember her welcoming smile and laugh as kids,” Aaron Hrovat said.

“She was such a sweet, kind and beautiful human being,” Laurie Anne Innis said.

“Dani: your memory will never die. You were the light that could never fade,” Matt Jordan said.

“Dani always seemed to be the happiest, most good-hearted person I ever knew. Her kindness and ability to make others smile will never be forgotten,” Tina Berger Dolder said.