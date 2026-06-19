Camryn Driscoll, Common Green awarded the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship

Camryn Driscoll and Common Green have been awarded the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship for 2026 at Princeton High School. (Photos provided by PHS)

Camryn Driscoll and Common Green have been awarded the Teddy and Barbara Reed Scholarship for the 2025-26 school year at Princeton High School.

The scholarship is based on academic accomplishment and participation in sports, awarded each year in memory of the Reeds, big PHS sports boosters, who were killed in a tragic accident.

Both were heavily involved in athletics in their four years at PHS and were members of the National Honor Society.

Driscoll participated in volleyball, basketball and track, earning Three Rivers All-Conference honors and state medals. She was the volleyball and basketball team captain.

She was also a member of the Star Spangled Singers, attended the Youth Advisory Council and received the John Ourth Starved Rock County Award.

She has volunteered in the church nursery, as Children’s Church teacher, at youth basketball/volleyball camps and for Operation Christmas Child.

Driscoll will be attend Illinois Central College to study elementary education and play basketball.

Green participated in varsity football (two-time first-team all-conference) and track & field (Sportsmanship award) for four years. He also wrestled and competed in basketball as an underclassmen at PHS and was a member of the choir.

He was a High Honor roll student and named two times as All-Confrence Academic.

Green will attend Aurora University to study athletic training and play football this fall.