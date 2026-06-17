La Salle County marriage licenses: June 1- 14, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 1 through June 14, 2026.

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 1 through June 14, 2026.

Ryan Thomas Reeder of Peru and Melissa Marie Siekierka of Peru

Bradley Travis Simpson of Streator and Alessandra Marie Hoekstra of Streator

Hiren Jitendrakumar Patel of Peru and Apexaben Sureshkumar Patel of Peru

Reece Michael Vaessen of Amboy and Juliana Marie Rotella of Amboy

Jeffrey Scott Fuller of La Salle and Brandy Michelle Hawley of La Salle

Jacob Paul Vickers of Peru and Caitlin Turner Flanigan of Ottawa

Evan Gregory Gibson of Creve Coeur and Alyson Renae Bailey of Creve Coeur

Carter Edward Cech of Sheridan and Claire Anne Louise Lamb of Sheridan

Griffin Crawford Gregg Castelli of Naperville and Anna Krystin Hornbacher of Naperville

Ivan Merino Hernandez of La Salle and Maria Betsabe Telez Tapia of La Salle

Garrett Marquand Glosser of Oregon, Ill. and Lynsay Monroe Humpage of Oregon, Ill.

Dillon Wyatt Wright of La Salle and Madison Kalyn Brannon of Granville

Brian Frank Mason of La Salle and Jacqueline Nicole Sturlis of La Salle

John Doyle Peacock of Rockford and Andrea Erin Farrier of Mendota

Jason Christopher Olson of Peru and Jodine Marie Robare of Peru

Edcel Tyla King of Earlville and Rayn Alyiah Isenogle of Earlville

Dennis Richard Nevin of Edgar, Neb. and Juan Luis Casas of Edgar, Neb.

Zachary Lawrence Lee Bird of Princeton and Kayla Antionette Major of Princeton

Justin Lavern Long of Sheridan and Rayann Marie Bedford of Sheridan

Chance Lee Lester of Streator and Molly Elizabeth Patton of Streator

Zachary David Skinner of Streator and Larissa Marie Magana of Streator

Antony Joseph Schaibley of Ottawa and Kimberly Jean Keen of Ottawa

Brent Andrew McNutt of Ottawa and Jordan Pauline O’Brien of Ottawa

Trevor Robert Mahood of Peotone and Mykayla Lynn Cowger of Peotone

Robert Babington Somary of Murray, Utah and Lindsey Renee Keaton of Murray, Utah

Whitley Mason Sapp of Crystal Lake and Mikaela Virginia Grace Vuglar of Crystal Lake

Ward Darin Close of Marseilles and Brandi Jo Marez of Marseilles