La Salle County marriage licenses: June 1- 14, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 1 through June 14, 2026.
Ryan Thomas Reeder of Peru and Melissa Marie Siekierka of Peru
Bradley Travis Simpson of Streator and Alessandra Marie Hoekstra of Streator
Hiren Jitendrakumar Patel of Peru and Apexaben Sureshkumar Patel of Peru
Reece Michael Vaessen of Amboy and Juliana Marie Rotella of Amboy
Jeffrey Scott Fuller of La Salle and Brandy Michelle Hawley of La Salle
Jacob Paul Vickers of Peru and Caitlin Turner Flanigan of Ottawa
Evan Gregory Gibson of Creve Coeur and Alyson Renae Bailey of Creve Coeur
Carter Edward Cech of Sheridan and Claire Anne Louise Lamb of Sheridan
Griffin Crawford Gregg Castelli of Naperville and Anna Krystin Hornbacher of Naperville
Ivan Merino Hernandez of La Salle and Maria Betsabe Telez Tapia of La Salle
Garrett Marquand Glosser of Oregon, Ill. and Lynsay Monroe Humpage of Oregon, Ill.
Dillon Wyatt Wright of La Salle and Madison Kalyn Brannon of Granville
Brian Frank Mason of La Salle and Jacqueline Nicole Sturlis of La Salle
John Doyle Peacock of Rockford and Andrea Erin Farrier of Mendota
Jason Christopher Olson of Peru and Jodine Marie Robare of Peru
Edcel Tyla King of Earlville and Rayn Alyiah Isenogle of Earlville
Dennis Richard Nevin of Edgar, Neb. and Juan Luis Casas of Edgar, Neb.
Zachary Lawrence Lee Bird of Princeton and Kayla Antionette Major of Princeton
Justin Lavern Long of Sheridan and Rayann Marie Bedford of Sheridan
Chance Lee Lester of Streator and Molly Elizabeth Patton of Streator
Zachary David Skinner of Streator and Larissa Marie Magana of Streator
Antony Joseph Schaibley of Ottawa and Kimberly Jean Keen of Ottawa
Brent Andrew McNutt of Ottawa and Jordan Pauline O’Brien of Ottawa
Trevor Robert Mahood of Peotone and Mykayla Lynn Cowger of Peotone
Robert Babington Somary of Murray, Utah and Lindsey Renee Keaton of Murray, Utah
Whitley Mason Sapp of Crystal Lake and Mikaela Virginia Grace Vuglar of Crystal Lake
Ward Darin Close of Marseilles and Brandi Jo Marez of Marseilles