La Salle County grand jury: June 16, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Xavier D. Harden, 34, of La Salle (threatening a public official, obstructing justice)

Dane M. Towne, 29, of Mendota (aggravated battery)

Jason A. Henry, 36, homeless (aggravated domestic battery)

Aswad A. Sterling, 49, of Burlington, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Heidi M. Yaley, 51, of Burlington, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Brandy N. Denekas, 38, of Davenport, Iowa (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Nicholas R. Carlson, 30, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Cecil McAdams, 61, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Thomas A. Weisleder, 63, of Ottawa (driving while revoked)

Fred A. Lurz, 55, of Waterloo, Wisconsin (driving while revoked)

David A. Mercadel, 24, of La Salle (domestic battery)

Robert J. Cervenka, 67, La Salle (aggravated battery)

Eric E. Gorski, 42, of Hennepin (retail theft)

Bridgette M. Steinbach, 35, of Peru (retail theft)

Michael J. Brennan, 42, of Grand Ridge (two counts of driving while revoked)

Daniel A. McMeen, 35, of Streator (six counts of sexual contact with an animal)

Jason A. Hallam, 36, of Streator (obstructing justice)

Melissa V. Oliver, 42, of Streator (two counts of failure to register as a violent offender against youth)

Paul J. Benedict, 44, of Streator (aggravated battery)

David O. Walton, 51, of Streator (aggravated fleeing and eluding)