Streator businesses rally to aid tornado victims

Streator businesses and organizations are offering support to the community they serve in the aftermath of a tornado on Thursday.
“Whether you live here, were born here, raised here, or have since moved away, one thing we know about Streator is that our community always shows up when it matters most,” according to a social media post from Star Ford Inc. in Streator.
The car dealership is accepting food, clothing and monetary donations to help those affected by the tornadoes. Donations will be given to local teams to assist families in need.
Vactor Manufacturing shared on social media that staff will be working with local authorities to offer assistance, equipment, and support for recovery efforts. Vactor also assured the public that its facility was unaffected and operations are fully up and running.
Here is a list of more businesses offering support:
- Fisher Auto Parts, 109 E. Main St., had staff at the Reading Township building and Ottercreek Township building Friday with ice water for those affected and is helping with cleanup efforts.
- Al’s Place, 1603 N. Bloomington St., is providing meals to families affected by the storms.
- “No one should have to face challenges like this alone. Streator has always been a community that comes together in times of need, and we’re honored to do our small part to help,” said a social media post.
- Zoila’s Coffee will be offering help throughout the weekend. The coffee shop at 601 E. Main St. offered free drip coffee to those affected by storms and first responders. Zoila’s thanked the Antolik family for its donation of six cases of water and Central Church of Christ for its donation to allow the coffee shop to continue serving free drip coffee.
- The Streatorland Community Food Pantry is collecting non-perishable food items and essential supplies. Donations can be dropped off at Streator Home Savings Bank, 132 S. Monroe St., corner of Bridge and Monroe. Most needed items are canned fruits, vegetables, and chicken/tuna, soups, crackers, mac and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, oatmeal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, toilet paper, paper towels and personal hygiene products.
- Woodland Community Unit School District 5 is hosting a free bounce house event noon to 5 p.m. Sunday with World Of Bounce, LLC at the school’s football field, 5800 E. 3000 North Road to raise funds for those affected. Sparrow’s Nest Farm will provide a petting zoo. Check Woodland’s social media page for information.
- Donations will be accepted, including food, hygiene/personal care items and clothing. Donations will be accepted from noon to 3 p.m. and families in need throughout the community can start collecting items at 3 p.m.
- Streator Elks 591, 202 N. Park St., is accepting donations, including water, clothing and snacks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the second floor of the lodge. Use the door labeled for the bowling alley on Hickory Street then use the elevator to the second floor. Pickup will be available after noon for those in need.
- Chix Restaurant and Elevate Real Estate Team - Keller Williams Infinity partnered to provide one free entree to anyone affected by the tornado through Sunday at the restaurant, 104 S. Everett St.
- Thread Revival is collecting donations at the store, 322 E. Main St., including, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, new packaged socks and underwear, bottled water and sports drinks, baby essentials, pet food and supplies and nonperishable food items. Staff will coordinate with local relief efforts and items will be delivered to those affected.
- Small Town Services, Blackstone, is offering free service to tornado victims.
- Heritage Tractor, 29987 N. 300th Road, is offering free chainsaw sharpening, generators at cost, and accepting non-perishable food items through Saturday, June 20, for the Streatorland Food Pantry.
- If you’re in the La Salle-Peru area and would like to help, Petals by Peyton Plant Shop & Florist, 552 First St., La Salle, is accepting nonperishable snack and food items, bottled water, toiletries/personal care items, pet food/supplies, other essential items.