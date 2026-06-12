Streator businesses rally to aid tornado victims

The sun sets over Sanbury Drive, one of the hardest hit areas from the tornado on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Streator businesses and organizations are offering support to the community they serve in the aftermath of a tornado on Thursday.

“Whether you live here, were born here, raised here, or have since moved away, one thing we know about Streator is that our community always shows up when it matters most,” according to a social media post from Star Ford Inc. in Streator.

The car dealership is accepting food, clothing and monetary donations to help those affected by the tornadoes. Donations will be given to local teams to assist families in need.

Vactor Manufacturing shared on social media that staff will be working with local authorities to offer assistance, equipment, and support for recovery efforts. Vactor also assured the public that its facility was unaffected and operations are fully up and running.

Here is a list of more businesses offering support: