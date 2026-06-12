Four people injured, 11 homes damaged after South Streator tornado

Inspectors climb on the roof of a home that sustained severe damage along Sunbury Drive on Friday, June 12, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

The tornado that tore through South Streator Thursday evening damaged 11 homes, several of them severely damaged or destroyed, and injured four people, according to city officials on Friday morning.

The four individuals were transported to OSF Center for Health in Streator on Thursday night. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The damaged areas include Airport Road and the Barlow Addition, including John Street, Saratoga Lane, Sunbury Drive and 12th Street between Otter Creek Road and Saratoga Lane.

A view of a bedroom from a home that sustained severe damage along Sunbury Drive on Friday, June 12, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

According to the city, residents in those damaged neighborhoods were allowed to return to their homes Friday morning to retrieve belongings and assess damage. However, officials said residents must pass through an identification checkpoint at Otter Creek Road and John Street and provide proof of residency before entering the area.

Fred Moore, director of La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, urged affected residents to carefully document any damage to their homes and properties, taking plenty of photos to depict the damage.

Moore further advised residents to only used licenses contractors to make repairs. Any such contractors must have first been vetted through Streator City Hall.

As for the possibility of government aid, Moore said the devastation was sufficiently widespread that there is “potential” for federal disaster designation.

“We’ve got resources on the ground right now as far as damage assessment teams going door-to-door, talking to residents and trying to make an early determination on eligibility for federal assistance,” Moore said.

Mayor Tara Bedei also said the city is trying to coordinate with Waste Management on bulk debris collection, with more information expected to be released as it becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the city’s Facebook page for updates or call 815-672-2517 ext. 1242 for any questions.