‘It’s in your backyard’: South Streator residents recount frightening moments as tornado touched down

An aerial view of the tornado damage between North 12th Road and Sanbury Drive on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

A tornado had touched down Thursday in an open crop field off East 12th Street near South Streator, leaving those nearby scrambling for shelter.

“I was driving home ... and heard about it earlier but honestly just thought it was a regular old tornado watch or warning,” Streator resident Riley Parcher said. “I didn’t think much of it until my wife called and said a tornado actually touched down and I needed to get home or to shelter.”

Riley’s wife, Sarah Parcher, said she didn’t take it very seriously until a call from her dad.

“I didn’t think much of it either before my dad called and he lives nearby Route 17 near Twin Creeks Road and told me he saw it touch down,” Sarah Parcher said. “He told me, ‘Get to your basement. It’s in your backyard.’

Riley hustled home and got out of his car in time to witness the massive wedge-shaped tornado tearing through the fields behind his house.

“We didn’t have any damage, luckily,” Riley Parcher said. “But we know some people lost a lot.”

A view of the wedge-shaped funnel from the tornado on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Haley Fleming said she noticed conditions change rapidly after returning home from Aldi around 5:20 p.m.

“The sky was completely beige and the winds were picking up,” Fleming said. “I got my kids down into the basement, moved my car and when I came back outside, I could see the debris and the sky just south of here. I said, ‘That’s the tornado.’”

Fleming said within minutes after getting back home, the atmosphere became “eerily quiet” and the power briefly went out before returning.

A view of the wedge-shaped funnel from the tornado on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

“When I came back out, it was right there coming through the cornfield,” she said. “Since then, I’ve just been staying sheltered with my kids and checking on family around town to make sure they’re OK.”

As of 9 p.m. on Thursday night, Streator mayor Tara Bedei said there were no confirmed fatalities, despite early reports.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss reported multiple houses were damaged with one injury, but it was not life-threatening.

In a statement on Thursday night, Streator officials said to avoid the impacted areas to allow emergency crews to work safely.

The statement said those areas include Airport Road and the Barlow Addition, including John Street, Saratoga Lane, Sunbury Drive and 12th Street between Otter Creek Road and Saratoga Lane.

“We are incredibly grateful for the safety of our residents and the quick action of emergency personnel, both in Streator and regionally,” Bedei wrote in a statement. “Recovery efforts will continue in the coming days, and additional updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor the city’s Facebook page for updates or call 815-672-2517 ext. 1242 for any questions.

Shaw Local News Network Senior Reporter Tom Collins contributed to this story.