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Illinois Valley

Alexander Pool in Princeton delayed due to ‘major mechanical failure’

Park District to offer extended open swim in meantime

Kids swim in Alexander Park pool on Friday, June 20, 2025 in Princeton.

Kids swim in Alexander Park pool on Friday, June 20, 2025 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

The Bureau County Metro Center announced that the opening of Alexander Pool in Princeton will be delayed due to a “major mechanical failure” with their filtration pump and motor.

According to the Metro Center, because the replacement equipment is built-to-order, it could be a while until the pool opens up.

With that, the Bureau County Metro Center will have extended open swim times at other pools while Alexander gets fixed up.

“We sincerely apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience,” the pool said. “We are doing everything we can to expedite the process and will post regular updates and a revised opening date right here and on our website.”

For the temporary additional Metro Center swim schedules, visit Princeton Park District’s website or call (815) 872-0840.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.