Ohio cemetery installs cemetery directory

Union Cemetery in Ohio’s board recently installed a cemetery directory for visitors to locate loved ones and family members.

The directory will provide cemetery visitors with an alphabetical listing of people buried in the cemetery and a cemetery grounds map.

“This project has been a major goal for the Union Cemetery Board, and we are very pleased to see it completed and installed,” Union Cemetery board member Brody Anderson said in a news release. “For the first time, visitors will have a directory available at the cemetery to help them find loved ones more quickly. It is a meaningful improvement for families, and it also helps preserve the history of Union Cemetery.”

The directory is part of the board’s effort to care for the cemetery, improve access to cemetery records and preserve the cemetery occupants’ history. The current cemetery board includes Brody Anderson, Deb Anderson, Jim Brandau, Bill Norden, Harry Owens, Laura Reuter and Scott Reuter.

For more information, call 815-915-1035.