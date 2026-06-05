Shepherd’s Makenna Moore repeats as IESA pole vault champion

The Illinois Elementary School Association completed its 2025-26 school year with the Class 3A/4A IESA State Meet at Eastside Centre in East Peoria, with multiple area large-school student-athletes capturing all-state honors.

Leading the way was Shepherd’s Makenna Moore, who captured the girls Class 8-4A pole vault championship with a jump of 3.36 meters, a new IESA junior high record, more than half a meter better than the runner-up mark of 2.76. Moore also holds the seventh-grade record with the state championship mark of 2.85 meters shoe recorded last year.

Also placing in the top eight for Shepherd was John Pitts (6th, 5.84 meters in the boys 8-4A long jump).

Sandwich’s Oliver Wortman (5th, 54.07 seconds in the boys 8-3A 400), Brayden Robinson (5th, 17.48 in the boys 7-3A 110 hurdles) and the seventh-grade girls relays of Paislee Kozon, Grace Kelley, Annistyn Eipers and Judy Gutierrez (7th, 54.66 in the 4x100) and Gutierrez, Adalynn Adams, Harper Weygand and Kira Villagomez (8th, 4:35.83 in the 4x400) also scored top-eight finishes.