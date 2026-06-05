Bill Booker retires as St. Bede baseball coach

St. Bede head baseball coach Bill Booker coaches his team against during the 2025 season. Booker retired after more 30 seasons as a head coach, finishing with a 576-396-5 record with eight regional titles, five sectional titles and three state trophies. (Scott Anderson)

After more than three decades and nearly 600 wins as a head baseball coach, Bill Booker has retired, St. Bede announced in a press release Friday.

Booker led the Bruins to a 201-130 record over the last 11 seasons, coaching St. Bede to six 20-win seasons, four regional titles, one sectional title and a fourth-place finish in Class 2A in 2015.

He began his career at La Salle-Peru, coaching the Cavaliers to a 375-266-5 record in 20 seasons, including eight 20-win seasons. Booker guided L-P to four regional titles, four sectional titles and a pair of state trophies - a fourth-place finish in Class 3A in 2009 and a runner-up finish in 2012.

Booker also was an assistant coach for Putnam County’s Class 1A runner-up team in 2013.

Booker finished with a career record of 576-396-5 for a .590 winning percentage.

St. Bede’s press release said Booker’s record reflects “his dedication, leadership and commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field.”

The press release also noted Booker’s work with the St. Bede Spring Training Baseball Camp, the program’s spring trips and his efforts in spearheading the building of the baseball field’s press box in honor of Evan Knoblauch, a St. Bede baseball player who died after a battle with cancer in 2019.

“St. Bede Academy extends its deepest gratitude to coach Booker for his 11 years of service, leadership and impact in the school community,” the release said. “We congratulate him on a remarkable career and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Booker, a Mendota native, also was a long-time assistant football coach for L-P and St. Bede.