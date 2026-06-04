The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Joey Liebhart

With 58.7% of votes cast in an online poll, Ottawa boys track and field state qualifier Joey Liebhart is the penultimate The Times Athlete of the Week. Liebhart qualified for state out of the 2A Pontiac Sectional in both hurdles events, including winning a loaded 300-meter hurdle event in 38.60 seconds.

The all-boys track and field state-qualifier ballot also included runner-up Jacoby Gooden (Marquette), Zeb Maxwell (Seneca) and Michael Beckett (Fieldcrest).

Ottawa's Joey Liebhart competes in the 300-meter hurdles during the IHSA State Track and Field Meet on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Liebhart: I don’t really have a cool nickname. Most people just call me Joey or Joe.

How old were you when you started participating in track and field, and what got you into the sport?

Liebhart: I started running track my freshman year to get faster and stay in shape for football.

What were your expectations heading into the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional? Were you surprised to leave a sectional champion and heading to state?

Liebhart: My expectations for sectionals were to win the 300 hurdles and run a qualifying time in the 110s. I wasn’t surprised to be leaving a champion, but I knew if I wanted to do it I would have to perform because of the talent in my sectional.

What is it about hurdles that drew you to that event?

Liebhart: I never really chose hurdles. I feel like they chose me. My freshman year, I was pulled out of sprinting practice to come try hurdles, and I loved the hurdle crew, and my hurdling coaches Tom and Stenner Zeil and those people really made me love hurdling. Coming to practice every day felt like hanging out with my friends.

What are a few of your favorite track facilities you’ve gotten the chance to compete at?

Liebhart: My favorite track facility that I got to run at was Sterling because of the size of the curve, the layout and the softness of the track.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Liebhart: I think I’ve watched “Interstellar” about 15 times, and it never gets boring.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Liebhart: Definitely Archer Cechowicz and Belle Markey.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Liebhart: Alice In Chains live at the Moore in 1990. I watch it on YouTube all the time and wish I would have been able to see it live.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Liebhart: To celebrate a big win, the team and I are definitely going to Culver’s and getting a pub burger.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Liebhart: Definitely a flavored brat. Pineapple or cheddar jalapeno is the best.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Liebhart: I spend a lot of my free time playing guitar.

Do you have any plans for life after high school? Do they involve sports?

Liebhart: After high school is over, I’ll be going to the University of Illinois to study civil engineering, and unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll ever be on a sports team again.