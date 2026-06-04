OSF therapist in Mendota honored with Sunflower Award

A longtime physical therapist at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota was recently recognized for the compassionate care and encouragement he provides to his patients.

Jared Wise, who’s worked at OSF for 17 years now, recently received the Sunflower Award, which honors non-nursing Mission Partners who go above and beyond in serving patients, families and co-workers.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing who make a meaningful difference through the care they provide, and Jared is truly deserving,” OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center president Heather Bomstad said. “His compassion, encouragement and expertise have a lasting impact on our patients.”

Patients who nominated Jared praised his knowledge and the emotional support he provided during their recoveries.

“Jared has been so very helpful with my physical therapy sessions,” one patient wrote in a nomination. “He is knowledgeable, supportive and encouraging. He truly is the best physical therapist I have ever had.”

Another patient shared how Jared helped their confidence after a serious medical setback.

“After an unexpected spine surgery that resulted in nerve damage, I was feeling discouraged and unsure about my recovery,” the patient wrote. “From my very first physical therapy session, Jared gave me hope. He patiently answered my questions and taught me exercises to continue building strength at home.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and Mission Partners to nominate caregivers who provide exceptional service and care through the DAISY and Sunflower Award programs.