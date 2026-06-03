Which varsity coach has the most all-time wins for Bureau Valley? Here’s a look!

Bureau Valley coach Brad Bickett works the Storm bench during a timeout in the 2000-01 IHSA Class A State Basketball Tournament. He is the Storm's all-time winningest coach with 287 wins over 15 seasons. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Bureau Valley High School was formed in 1995-96. Over 30 years, it has produced one state champion in football, three state third-place finishes in boys basketball, a state tournament appearance in volleyball and multiple state champions and medalists and conference champions in track and cross country.

Former BV coach Brad Bickett, who led the Storm basketball team to three state basketball third-place finishes from 2000-02 and won nine regionals and three sectionals, heads the list with 287 wins over 15 seasons.

Vicki Litherland, who coached Storm volleyball for eight seasons, is next in line with 193 victories and four regionals in eight seasons with a state tournament berth in 2005.

Rounding out the top 5 are current boys basketball coach Jason Marquis, who has compiled 177 wins since 2012, Jeff Ohlson, who recorded 156 wins in girls basketball and football from 2000-14, and Chris Olds, an original Storm coach, with 155 wins between volleyball and softball.

Here’s a rundown of Bureau Valley’s top 15 winningest varsity sports coaches. There are no records available for track, golf and cross country seasons/coaches.

Vicki Litherland was the Storm's volleyball coach from 2002-09. In her tenure, the Storm won 193 matches, four regionals with a 2005 state tournament appearance. (BVHS)

Jason Marquis has been the Bureau Valley boys basketball coach since 2012. He has won 177 games. (Scott Anderson)