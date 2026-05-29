Ottawa tennis duo goes 1-2 at IHSA State Finals; Mcbroom pitches Newark past Somonauk: Times Thursday Roundup

Boys tennis

Araujo and Sexton go 1-2 at state: At the Class 1A IHSA State Finals in suburban Chicago, the Ottawa doubles team of Kaden Araujo and Ayden Sexton had their season come to a close with a 1-2 day the IHSA State Finals.

Araujo and Sexton scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jacksonville’s Collin Knollhoff and Tristan Northrop in the opening round of consolation play between a 6-3, 6-4 loss in the opening round and a 6-2, 6-4 defeat in the second round of consolation play.

Boys track and field

Powell, Faris, Stillwell, Meister, Stach, Beckett advance at state: At the Class 1A IHSA State Meet in Charleston, Seneca pole vaulter Trenton Powell advanced to Saturday’s state finals by clearing 3.95 meters, putting the Fighting Irish sophomore in the top 12 by mark achieved. His teammate, senior Matt Stach, also advanced with a ninth-place 6.72 in the long jump.

Somonauk/Leland senior Landin Stillwell punched his ticket to the finals in the 1,600, running a personal-best 4:30.29 to place 11th and make the 12-man field for Saturday. The Bobcats’ 4x800 relay of Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson and Caden Hamer also qualified for the finals with their run of 8:07.53.

Dwight’s Joe Faris advanced to Saturday, running a 4:28.57 in the 1,600, good for ninth place, as did teammate Graham Meister by muscling to the top of the standings through preliminaries in both the discus (51.50 meters) and the shot put (with a 1A state record throw of 19.88 meters).

Fieldcrest senior Michael Beckett earned one more day in his prep career as well, traversing 13.55 meters in the triple jump, good for sixth after preliminaries.

Marquette junior Jacoby Gooden just missed making the finals in the dashes, placing 13th in the 200 with a time of 22.15 seconds and 14th in the 100 with an 11.01. He was listed as did not start in the 400.

Dwight’s Tysen Walker (17th, 52.10 in the 400) also competed but did not advance, as did Somonauk/Leland’s Swenson (21st, 2:02.82 in the 800), Fieldcrest’s Braydin Eplin (28th, 42.73 in the discus) and Newark’s Cody Kulbartz (37th, 37.12 in the discus).

Seneca state qualifiers competing Thursday but not advancing included Kaden Meents (T-18th, 3.65 in the pole vault), Liam Baima (25th, 4:49.06 in the 1,600), Zeb Maxwell (22nd, 14.55 in the shot put), Jesus Govea (30th, 14.10 in the shot put; 34th, 40.76 in the discus), Ethan Hasselbring (26th, 12.29 in the triple jump) and Brayden Simek (T-26th, 1.80 in the high jump).

Class 2A and 3A preliminaries are scheduled for Friday.

Newark's Eastin McBroom (Provided by Newark High School)

Baseball

Newark 3, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Norsemen (11-18) rode a complete-game one-hitter from Eastin Mcbroom (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) to the championship game of the Class 1A Somomauk Regional. with the victory over the host Bobcats (12-13).

Jacob Seyller singled, doubled and drove home a run, with Colin Shields and Kiptyn Bleuer each providing a single and an RBI for Newark, which plays Yorkville Christian for the title at noon on Saturday.

Connor Knutson had two hits and the lone RBI for Somonauk. Luke Hartsell (7 IP, 1 ER, 8 K) suffered the hard-luck pitching loss.

Fieldcrest 8, Dee-Mack 2: At Delavan, the Knights pulled off the mild upset of the Chiefs to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the 1A Delavan Regional against top-seeded Tremont.

The Knights scored all eight runs in the fifth inning in support of winning pitcher Layten Gerdes (6 IP, 0 ER, 9 K) and reliever Drew Overocker (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K). Eli Gerdes doubled twice and drove home two runs, with Layten Gerdes and Overocker each adding two hits and an RBI.

Sandwich 9, Beecher 0: At Manteno, the Indians (19-14-1) – led by Nick Michalek’s complete-game, one-hit, eight-strikeout performance – earned a Saturday title-game date with the top-seeded hosts in the 2A Manteno Regional.

Sandwich, which turned three double plays in the game, will be trying for its first regional title since 2004.

Cash White provided a two-run single, with Braden Behringer opening the scoring with a sacrifice fly.