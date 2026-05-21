Illinois Valley Community College creates Roger Hustis Memorial Scholarship

Illinois Valley Community College announced the creation of the Roger Hustis Memorial Scholarship in honor of former Ottawa Dental Laboratory employee Roger Hustis.

The $1,000 annual scholarship will assist an IVCC student studying technology.

Hustis worked at Ottawa Dental Laboratory for 40 years. He managed the laboratory’s implant department and retired in 2019. Hustis passed away in 2022. The scholarship was created by Mary Elizabeth Hancock.

Hancock said Hustis quickly recognized the value of computers and technology, not only in his field but across all work environments and encouraged her son to learn about computer science and cybersecurity.

“Since graduating from IVCC, my son Tony continues to pursue a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and has obtained certification from industry-respected organizations such as CompTIA, Cisco and the Linux Foundation. Being able to give something back to IVCC is really a blessing for my son and me and we feel lucky to be a small part in helping with continuing education,” Hancock said in a news release.

For more information, call 815-224-0550.