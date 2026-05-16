Kelsey Cuchra, Marquette power way past Newman: The Times Friday roundup

Softball

Marquette 17, Newman 5 (5 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (23-7) plated four runs in the first and exploded for nine runs in the fourth in the win over the Comets on Friday.

Kelsey Cuchra (double, home run, four RBIs), Kinley Rick (two doubles, three RBIs) and Hunter Hopkins (double, RBI, two stolen bases) each had three hits for Marquette. Lily Brewer (RBI) and Taylor Gammons (two RBIs) had two hits apiece. Emily Ryan-Adair added two RBIs. Rick (win, 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Savannah Erickson (2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Seneca 14, Moline 2 (5 inn.): At the Rockridge Spring Classic, the Fighting Irish (32-1) scored five times in both the second and third innings and finished with 19 hits in the victory over the Maroons.

Ameliah Weber doubled, tripled, homered and drove in four runs to lead the Seneca offense. Lexie Buis (double, two RBIs) and Aurora Weber (double, RBI) also had three hits. Graysen Provance (double, RBI), Emma Mino (RBI), Camryn Stecken (two RBIs) and Marlie Lissy (double, RBI) each had two hits. Tessa Krull (win, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) and Hayden Pfeifer (2 IP, 0 H, 4 K) shared time in the circle.

Princeton 10, Streator 1: At Princeton, the Bulldogs dropped to 4-24 on the season with the loss to the Tigresses.

Ava Glisson and Natayla Solis each singled to account for the Streator hits, while Peyton Martin had the lone RBI.

La Salle-Peru 10, Serena 4: At the L-P Sports Complex, the Cavaliers scored five runs in the third to key the win over the Huskers (11-9).

Brynley Glade (double) and Anna Hjerpe each had two hits for Serena, while Maddie Young drove in two runs and Finley Brodbeck doubled.

St. Bede 12, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Peru, the Trojans fell to 7-18 overall and finished Tri-County Conference play at 4-12 with the loss to the Bruins.

McKenna Woodcock singled and doubled for two of Dwight’s four hits. Madi Ely (4 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) suffered the loss.

Baseball

Marquette 14, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): At Washington Park in the Illinois Valley Tournament, the Crusaders improved to 28-1 with the victory over the Tigers.

Alec Novotney (two RBIs), Anthony Couch (three RBIs) and Easton Debernardi (three RBIs) all homered for Marquette. Griffin Dobberstein tripled and Caden Durdan had two hits and two RBIs. Couch (5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 8 K) earned the win on the hill.

Sandwich 13, Somonauk 3 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (16-15-1) scored three runs in the first inning to jumpstart the victory over the Bobcats.

Griffin Somlock (triple, three RBIs, three stolen bases) and Braden Behringer (two doubles, four RBIs, two stolen bases) each had three hits for Sandwich, while Jeffery Ashley (RBI) and Brody Cole (RBI) each had two hits. Chase Clark (two RBIs) tripled and Nolan Oros (RBI) doubled. Arlo Budd (6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) earned the win on the mound.

Luke Hartsell (triple, RBI) and Tristan Reed (RBI) each had three hits for Somonauk (12-10), while James Havlicek doubled. Landon Johnson (3⅔ IP, 5 ER, 3 K) suffered the loss.

Newark 22, Ashton-Franklin Center 4 (4 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen (9-15) scored 11 runs in the first inning in the win over the Raiders.

David Ulrich doubled three times and drove in four runs to lead the hosts. Jimmy Kath (three RBIs), Kiptyn Bleuer (double, two RBIs) and Nate Swenson (two RBIs) each had two hits. Liam Begovac, Travyn Holmstrom and Brayden Miller each drove in a pair of runs. Colin Shields (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) and Kath (2 IP, 3 H, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Stark County 18, Earlville/Leland 8 (5 inn.): At Toulon, the Red Raiders dropped to 6-12 on the season with the loss to the Rebels.

Declan Brennan blasted a pair of home runs and drove in four runs, Aaden Browder (two RBIs) and Brynjar Huss each had two hits and Lane Rohrer doubled for Earlville/Leland.

Boys track and field

Ottawa 5th in I-8 meet: At King Field, the host Pirates scored 59 points as a team to place fifth in the Interstate 8 Conference meet. Sycamore (158½) edged out runner-up Kaneland (156) for the title with Morris (82½) finishing third.

Ottawa’s Joey Liebhart captured first place in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 39.24 seconds, while placing third in the 110 hurdles (15.66). Stephon Patrick (shot put, 15.42 meters) and Bryar Baxter (pole vault, 3.89) each finished second, while the 4x100 relay team of Liebhart, Brayden Biewer, Brayden Brewer and Payton Lyon placed third in a clocking of 44.03.