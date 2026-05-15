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The Illinois Valley Baseball ‘King of the Valley’ Tournament Update

King of the Valley

King of the Valley (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

The Illinois Valley Baseball ‘King of the Valley’ Tournament is underway. Here’s an update of Friday’s scores

National pool at Washington Park

Pool standings: Marquette 1-0, Newman, Princeton 0-1

Friday’s games

Marquette 14, Princeton 0 (5 inn.)

Newman vs. Princeton, 5:30 p.m.

Newman vs. Marquette, 8 p.m.

National pool at Schweickert Stadium

Pool standings: Hall 1-0, St. Bede, Putnam County 0-1

Friday’s games

Hall 5, Putnam County 4

St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.

Hall vs. St. Bede, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Championship

At Schweickert Stadium

National Pool winner vs. American Pool winner, noon

BCRBCR SportsHall PrepsPrinceton PrepsPutnam County PrepsMarquette PrepsSt. Bede PrepsNewman Central Catholic PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL