The Illinois Valley Baseball ‘King of the Valley’ Tournament Update

The Illinois Valley Baseball ‘King of the Valley’ Tournament is underway. Here’s an update of Friday’s scores
National pool at Washington Park
Pool standings: Marquette 1-0, Newman, Princeton 0-1
Friday’s games
Marquette 14, Princeton 0 (5 inn.)
Newman vs. Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
National pool at Schweickert Stadium
Pool standings: Hall 1-0, St. Bede, Putnam County 0-1
Friday’s games
Hall 5, Putnam County 4
St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 5:30 p.m.
Hall vs. St. Bede, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Championship
At Schweickert Stadium
National Pool winner vs. American Pool winner, noon