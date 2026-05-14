Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell softball scores first win; Ottawa prevails 19-18 in Geneseo: Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

WFC 5, Lowpoint-Washburn/R-B 4: At rural Streator on Wednesday, host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell captured its first win of the season in its regular-season finale, Emme Wallace singling in Kaylee Henert with the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning and WFC pitcher Abigail Rients (7 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) making it hold up.

Bristol Flowers and Taylor Heidenreich both homered for the Warriors (1-15 overall, 1-15 Tri-County Conference). Flowers finished with two hits and two RBIs; Heidenreich with one hit and two RBIs. Rients helped her own cause with a pair of hits.

The WFC baseball team scored its first win of the season Monday.

Ottawa 19, Geneseo 18: At Geneseo, the visiting Pirates (18-8) won a slugfest over their former conference rival, scoring eight runs in the top of the sixth to take command, surrendering 13 runs in the bottom of the sixth to allow a tie, then scoring one little run in the top of the seventh to win it.

Reese Purcell (two RBIs) and reigning Times Athlete of the Week Teagan Darif (three hits, three RBIs, five runs scored) both homered for Ottawa, while Piper Lewis was an eye-popping 6 for 6 with four doubles, four runs scored and four more runs driven in. Bobbi Snook (4 for 4, two RBIs), Rylee Harsted (3 for 6, three RBIs) and Avery Leigh (2 for 3, one RBI, five runs scored) also starred for the Pirates offense in support of winning pitcher Addie Russell (5⅓ IP, 4 ER, 5 K).

Piper Lewis

Morris 13, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (4-23) lost their 10th straight, a nine-run fourth inning putting the game witht heir old rival out of reach.

Natalya Solis (3⅓ IP, 9 ER, 3 K) suffered the pitching loss. Raegan Morgan singled and doubled for Streator’s only hits.

Sandwich 7, Mendota 6: At Sandwich, the host Indians (16-12) won in walk-off fashion on Abigail Johnson’s RBI double, scoring Kayden Corneils.

Corneils singled twice, tripled and homered, driving in three Sandwich runs. Karlie Hardekopf added a 3-for-3 day with two RBIs for the victors in support of winning pitcher Kendal Petre (7 IP, 2 ER, 9 K).

Baseball

Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Dwight 0: At Bloomington, the visiting Trojans (18-11) were limited to three hits in the shutout.

Jacob Wilkey (6 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) suffered the hard-luck loss.

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, the visiting Indians (15-15-1 overall, 6-6 Kishwaukee River) were on the wrong end of a perfect game pitched by Ashton Stern, who outdueled Braden Behringer (6 IP, 2 ER, 0 K), who scattered seven hits.

Amboy 9, Newark 8: At Newark, the host Norsemen (8-15) dropped their fifth straight despite rallying for six runs over the final two innings.

Colin Shields provided two hits, and Rylan Cass had two RBIs for Newark. David Ulrich (5 IP, 4 ER, 7 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Reed-Custer 10, Serena 0 (5 inn.): At Braidwood, the visiting Huskers (11-9) dropped the nonconference ballgame, surrendering five runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Five Serena players recorded one single apiece in support of losing pitcher Nate Kelly (3 IP, 7 ER, 3 K).

Boys tennis

Ottawa 5, Streator 0: At Ottawa, the host Pirates blanked the Bulldogs.

In singles play, it was No. 1 Bentley Thumm 6-2, 6-0 over Streator’s Jacob Wang; and No. 2 Eli Jeppson 6-3, 6-3 over Avery Missel.

In doubles, Ayden Sexton and Kaden Araujo at No. 1 triumphed 6-0, 6-0 over Lucas Gutierrez and Zachary Minick; Gabe Zeglis and Hendrix Link won 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Thomas and Brian Sims at No. 2; and at No. 3, Charlie Thiry and Leo England prevailed 6-1, 6-0 over Daxton Carter and Joshua Abbott.