Smart apps for Starved Rock, Matthiessen park staff?

Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin. R-Morris speaks as Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown listens during the Starved Rock Safety Update meeting on Monday, May 11, 2026 at the Utica Fire Station. The meeting serves as an opportunity to discuss safety, visitor experience, and general updates related to the park. (Scott Anderson)

Coming soon to Starved Rock and Matthiessen: a smartphone app that will help park staff send EMS dispatches in case of a trail accident or other mishap.

The app will be available to park workers, rather than the general public, and it’s aimed at reaching out to first-responders even in spots with weak signals.

“It’s still in development,” said Monty Bernardoni, site superintendent for Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, “and it should be available later this year

The development of the app was among the improvements announced Monday at the annual Starved Rock Safety Update, held at the Utica Fire Station. Founded and hosted by state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris), the powwow gives first-responders a chance to swap ideas and, over the past dozen years, work jointly toward improving safety.

“This meeting has fixed a lot of issues over the years,” Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said.

Among the projects and improvements being worked on are;

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office bought a new tower up by Serena that will boost our coverage significantly. The sheriff’s radio service provider is switching to another, taller tower in the Deer Park that will boost coverage.

“Patrol footprint will continue to increase throughout the year,” Diss said, “thanks to a combination of relocating deputy positions from corrections to patrol and the County Board letting me add a few more people.”

Park officials and local fire/EMS companies have hammered out an emergency response plan. Bernardoni said he wouldn’t disclose the specific contents but confirmed first-responders have crafted an action plan for most any scenario.

Trail improvements are underway. Starting April 1, contractors have been working on the lower and upper areas of French Canyon (target completion: June 1) with advisory notices posted to ensure safety.

“Everything is going well so far,” Bernardoni said, noting weather has been favorable.

Improvements are also being made at Starved Rock’s boat docks, which will facilitate patient transfers.

Tornado sirens might be installed in or around the park. Fred Moore, director of La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, said Constellation Energy will replace its sirens at the nuclear plant. The used sirens then will be donated to EMA. Moore said he’s willing to donate them to the Department of Natural Resources.

“You’d have to purchase a controller and pay to install it,” Moore said, “but the expensive part is covered.”

While Matthiessen State Park had a brisk first quarter (second-best attendance on record), Starved Rock’s visitor total has been relatively flat. Bernardoni expects that to change.

With gas prices surging, Bernardoni anticipates shorter trips for budget-conscious families, which in turn means Starved Rock will be an attractive day trip option for families in and around Chicago.

“We know we’re going to get busier,” he said.