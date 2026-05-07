Kennedy Kane homers twice, pitches Ottawa past Rochelle: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 17, Rochelle 0 (4 inn.): At Rochelle, the Pirates' Kennedy Kane smacked a pair of homers, drove in five runs and struck out six and two hits in four innings to pick up the pitching win against the Hubs in the Interstate 8 Conference contest.

Ottawa (16-7, 6-3) - which scored six runs in the first and 10 in the second - also received two hits apiece from Aubrey Sullivan (home run, three RBIs), Reese Purcell (double, three RBIs), Joslyn Rose (two RBIs) and Rylee Harsted (RBI). Teagan Darif added a solo home run.

Tessa Krull (J.T. Pedelty)

Seneca 16, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At rural Streator, the Fighting Irish (27-1, 13-0) scored 11 times in the second inning in the TCC win over the Warriors.

Tessa Krull (double, three RBIs) led Seneca with four hits while Graysen Provance (double, RBI) and Camryn Stecken (double, RBI) each had two hits. Kaylee Klinker added a pair of RBIs. Krull didn’t allow a hit in four innings and struck out 10 to earn the pitching win.

Baseball

Seneca 18, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2 (4 inn.): At rural Streator, the Fighting Irish (10-12, 5-7) scored four runs in the first to jumpstart the Tri-County Conference victory over the Warriors.

Seneca, which has now won three straight games, was led by four hits and an RBI by Brant Roe. Landyn Ransey (home run, three RBIs), Jace Mitchell (two RBIs), Cody Clennon (triple) and Griffin Hougas (three RBIs) each had two hits. Cam Shriey (RBI) and Grady Hall (three RBIs) each tripled while Brady Haines doubled. Grady Hall (win, 3 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) and Wyatt Holman (1 IP, 1 H, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Losing pitcher Reece Pelnarsh (double) had two hits while Nolan Price and Brezdyn Simons both doubled for WFC (0-15, 0-14).

Girls soccer

Ottawa 5, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, the Pirates (12-4, 6-4) led 2-1 at halftime in the I-8 win over the Hubs. The 12th victory is the most in program history, passing the 2016 squad that won 11.

Sandwich tops Plano for program’s first-ever victory: At Plano, the Indians defeated the Reapers in the seventh-place match of the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament

Bailey Brummel scored three goals, Haylee Lilliebridge had two assists, and keeper Liza Goodbred made four saves for Sandwich.