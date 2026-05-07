Engle Lane Theatre to present Frozen Jr. show next month

Frozen Jr. is set to slide into Streator’s Engle Lane Theatre later this month, bringing a cast of kids from all over the Illinois Valley together for a familiar Disney favorite and Engle Lane’s first show of the year.

Based on the Disney movie “Frozen”, the junior adaptation follows sisters Anna and Elsa as they discover their identity and a bond that ultimately saves them. The story is popular among kids today, and director Marlee Reel said that familiarity has helped keep the rehearsal process simple enough.

“It was really exciting to see how many came out to auditions this year and I think people were just super excited that we were doing ‘Frozen,’” she said. “And I think it’s actually been a lot easier because the kids because of that familiarity. For the most part, many of them know the story and all the songs – so it’s just a matter of tweaking things here and there.”

Reel, who directed her first show at Engle Lane in 2019, has extensive experience working with children through both theater and other youth music programs. She said one of her main goals is to give young performers a full understanding of what goes into a production.

“What I really hope is that when they come away from this, they see how much work goes into putting a production together, but also how much fun and rewarding it is when they succeed,” Reel said.

For this particular group of kids, Reel said, especially the younger ones, the show will mark their first time on stage. While some students will also assist backstage with sets, Reel wants those kids to focus on learning their roles, gain confidence on stage and have fun while doing it.

Beyond the familiarity of the show, Reel said the fun aspect hasn’t been a problem and the cast’s chemistry has stood out most to her during rehearsals.

“The most surprising thing for me with this group would be how quickly they all came together,” she said. “They all act like they’re good friends already, and it just makes everything easier and more fun for all of them.”

The cast features a range of young performers from all over the Illinois Valley and from 6-18 years old, including Cora Roether as Young Anna, Louisa Jeppson as Anna, Rylee Reel as Young Elsa, Ella McClernon as Middle Elsa and Rhyan Westerman as Elsa. Other principal roles include Marty Cabrera as Hans, Simon Ross as Kristoff and Adyssen Boaz as Olaf.

Additional roles include Brinley Stevens and Adrianna Pacheco sharing the role of Sven, along with a full ensemble portraying townspeople, castle staff, Hidden Folk and more.

The show will run June 10–14 at Engle Lane Theatre, 1012 Columbus Road. Tickets will be available through the Engle Lane box office and online beginning Sunday, May 17.