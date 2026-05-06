After 47 years, UPS driver Jim Bezely says goodbye to Streator

UPS Jim Bezley, waves goodbye to business owners and supporters during his final delivery on Friday, April 24, 2026 down Main Street in Streator. Bezley is retiring from UPS after 47 years. Bezley began working for UPS right out of high school in 1979. (Scott Anderson)

For many in Streator, the arrival of the brown UPS truck often meant more than just their package being delivered- it meant seeing a familiar and friendly face.

For almost half a century, that face belonged to Spring Valley native Jim Bezely.

After 47 years with UPS, including 45 years behind the wheel, Bezely is stepping away from a career defined as much by people as it was by the packages he delivered every day.

Bezely’s path to UPS started suddenly and unexpectedly. While attending Illinois Valley Community College, Bezely got his start at UPS after a track coach suggested he apply for a job loading trucks.

“I needed a job at the time and remember saying, ‘Sure, when?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’” Bezely recalled. “It’s crazy to think 47 years later- that’s how I got into UPS.”

UPS driver Jim Bezley, steps out of his truck with a package during his final delivery on Friday, April 24, 2026 down Main Street in Streator. Bezley is retiring from UPS after 47 years. Bezley began working for UPS right out of high school in 1979. (Scott Anderson)

While juggling classes and running, he emphasized it was a demanding schedule, but he enjoyed it. And within months of leaving school, he was offered a full-time driving position and spent the majority of his career in Streator- first arriving on the route in 1981.

He steadily grew to love the town, even if it took some tough early lessons navigating its one-way streets. And over time, those daily stops turned into something far more meaningful.

“I’ve seen kids in their diapers, and now their kids are in diapers,” he said. “I just made a lot of good friends along the way.”

Known for his friendly, consistent presence, Bezely built trust with Streator’s people the old-fashioned way- by showing up on time every day and just treating people with respect.

“My mom always said, ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated,’” he said. “I like to be treated nicely, so that’s what I did.”

That approach didn’t go unnoticed. At many stops, people would have coffee waiting for him, a small but meaningful gesture that became part of his daily routine.

“We were honored to be one of Jim’s last stops on his 47-year journey at UPS,” Streator High School said in a statement on Facebook. “Best of luck in retirement! We’ll keep the coffee on for him.”

Supporters hold banners and signs while waving to UPS driver Jim Bezley, during his final delivery route on Friday, April 24, 2026 down Main Street in Streator. Bezley is retiring from UPS after 47 years. Bezley began working for UPS right out of high school in 1979. (Scott Anderson)

Beyond the relationships, Bezely also took pride in the work itself – especially his safety record. Over 45 years of driving, he never had an accident and maintained a clean injury record.

“Based on my time there, that doesn’t happen very often,” he said. “UPS recognizes 25 years of safe driving, and I went 45. I’m really proud of that.”

Over the course of his career, those years added up to remarkable numbers: An estimated 1.8 million miles driven, roughly 1.6 million delivery stops and more than 4.1 million packages delivered.

He also spent 16 years as a union steward, advocating for fellow drivers and mentoring younger employees as they entered the profession.

“What a special place that we work, when someone chooses to spend 47 years here,” said Nathan Rathermel, business manager for the UPS Peru center where Bezely was based. “Jim, as with all service providers, is an important member of the community. Peru will miss him.”

Now entering retirement, Bezely isn’t wasting any time slowing down as he’s already checking off long-awaited trips, including the Kentucky Derby last week and a visit to Key West later this year.

“If I can find a hammock under some palm trees, that’s what I want to do,” he said with a laugh.

Even so, he doesn’t expect to stay away from Streator for long. Friends and customers have already invited him back.

“The biggest thing about this job I’m going to miss is the people of Streator,” Bezely said. “Some people might say it’s a rough town- but every town has that. They’re good people. They really are.”

“I’m not delivering anymore, but those relationships don’t just go away. I’ll be back.”