IVCC to hold 60th annual commencement ceremony May 16

Illinois Valley Community College will hold its 60th annual commencement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in the college’s gymnasium, 815 N. Orlando Smith St., Oglesby.

The ceremony will award degrees and certificates to more than 200 graduating students. The commencement ceremony’s featured speaker is Bank of America assistant vice president Zulma Guzman.

The ceremony also includes remarks from Illinois Valley Community College president Tracy Morris, incoming student trustee Jacy Miller and outgoing student trustee Danica Scoma. Paul Simon Contest Essay winner McKinzie Tarbox will read her essay.

The commencement ceremony will be livestreamed online. To view the ceremony, visit youtube.com/live/9aZGNAjecu4.

The college will also hold ceremonies for paramedics, nursing, dental health care and adult education students. The registered nurse pinning ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16. The adult education recognition ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. The licensed practical nursing pinning ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2. The dental assisting pinning will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The paramedic graduation ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Dental hygiene students who completed the winter program will receive white coats at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.